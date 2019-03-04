Arsenal star Xhaka sends Man Utd, Chelsea, top-four warning

Granit Xhaka has explained why Arsenal returning to the Champions League would be a “big step” for the Gunners this season.

The Swiss star has suggested few expected Arsenal to reclaim a top-four berth after the upheaval of Arsene Wenger’s summer departure.

Wenger left his role of 22 years at the end of last season and was replaced by Unai Emery, who is in the process of a rebuilding job at Emirates Stadium.

Perhaps against expectation the Gunners are in the hunt for a return to the top four, currently sitting fifth, a point behind Manchester United ahead of the two sides’ clash next week.

Xhaka, who played 90 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 north London derby against Tottenham, says returning to Europe’s premier club competition after a spell in the Europa League will show their improvement under their new boss and would illustrate the progress they have made as a club.

“After Arsene Wenger left, a lot of things changed at this club,” he said. “We are happy with the coach and we have improved a lot, and we work a lot.”

Arsenal are locked in what looks a three-way tussle with Chelsea and Manchester United for the fourth Champions League spot and Xhaka warned their rivals that Arsenal have the desire to finish the job.

“It will be a big step if we return to the Champions League. We want to. It’s not easy but we will keep working.

“Of course it is important. Two times in three years we did not play in the Champions League and a club like Arsenal has to play in the Champions League.

“We need to show that on the pitch.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!