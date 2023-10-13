Arsenal star’s greatness labelled premature, as France icon rates Liverpool ace higher

France icon and 1998 World Cup winner, Marcel Desailly, reckons a Liverpool ace is still a level above his Arsenal counterpart despite a “little” drop in his performances.

Desailly is perhaps best known to English audiences through his seven-year stint with Chelsea in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Now 55, the former defender was a centre-half by trade and helped France lift the World Cup on home soil back in 1998.

Desailly knows a thing or two about top level centre-back play and in quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo, gave his verdicts on a current Premier League pair.

Arsenal’s William Saliba and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk were the players in question.

When debating who is the best centre-half in the Premier League right now, Van Dijk must come into the conversation.

Many would’ve instantly picked the Dutchman a few years back, though his standards do appear to have dropped off ever so slightly since the beginning of last season.

By contrast, Saliba is going from strength to strength at Arsenal and was a revelation at the Emirates last season. It’s not a coincidence Arsenal’s title charge faltered when Saliba was sidelined with a back injury down the stretch.

Saliba went viral last weekend when a clip of the defender coming out on top in a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Erling Haaland blew up on social media.

The moment had Rio Ferdinand in raptures, though according to Desailly, it’s still too early to put Saliba top of the class.

Van Dijk and one other superior to Saliba

Instead, Desailly pointed to Van Dijk – as well as Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano – as still being superior options to Saliba for the time being.

“I wouldn’t say Saliba is the best in the world yet,” said Desailly. “I believe that Dayot Upamecano and Virgil Van Dijk are above Saliba, even though Van Dijk has dropped a little bit.

“We do, however, need to give Saliba time. He only arrived [integrated into Arsenal’s first team] two years ago and, back then, nobody knew his name.

“He was never mentioned! Let’s allow him to exercise and practice his craft at the highest level.”

With Van Dijk 32 and Saliba 10 years younger at 22, it won’t be long before the two players cross in the rankings of best centre-backs in the world right now.

Some may even argue that moment has already happened.

