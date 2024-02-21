Arsenal stars, Kane and Bellingham snubbed, as England’s most likely Ballon d’Or winner named by expert

Harry Kane could see an England team-mate beat him to the Ballon d'Or

A Premier League manager believes Manchester City star Phil Foden is the most likely player to bring the Ballon d’Or back to England, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham.

Only four English players have ever lifted the coveted trophy before. They are Sir Stanley Matthews (1956), Sir Bobby Charlton (1966), Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979) and Michael Owen (2001). However, it would not be a surprise if a fifth player joined that illustrious list soon, with England boss Gareth Southgate being able to select some of the best players in the world.

Arsenal pair Saka and Rice are well on their way to becoming world-class, and some would argue they have already reached that mark. The players are only getting better under Mikel Arteta’s guidance and are a crucial part of the Gunners’ hunt for Premier League glory.

Kane, meanwhile, left the Premier League last summer to join Bayern in search of silverware. While the German giants are faltering, having fallen eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Kane has been in sensational form. He has broken a host of records by notching 29 goals in just 30 games for his new club.

Bellingham swapped Borussia Dortmund for Madrid last summer and has been similarly brilliant in Spain. He has surprisingly established himself as Madrid’s main source of goals, with his record standing at 20 strikes from 29 matches so far.

Those four stars will need to be on top form if England are to win Euro 2024 and finally end their heartbreak in international tournaments.

However, Brentford boss Thomas Frank thinks it is actually Man City ace Foden who will step up in the next few years and get closest to winning the Ballon d’Or for England.

“Foden is a very good player, for me he is the closest England will get to winning a Ballon d’Or in the future,” Frank said ahead of City’s clash with Brentford on Tuesday night (via talkSPORT).

Manager ‘likes Phil Foden a lot’

“He can influence the game in so many ways, the last game against us he got on the end of three situations and scored three goals.

“He is a very good dribbler and works very hard for the team.

“I don’t know him but looking from the outside has a good mentality, he is very good and is playing regularly for one of the best teams in the world.

“When I watch him play I like him a lot as a player.”

It makes sense that Frank thinks so highly of the attacking midfielder. After all, Foden left Brentford stunned earlier this month when he netted a great hat-trick to help City pick up a 3-1 league victory away from home.

This will not be the only reason Frank thinks Foden can win the Ballon d’Or though, as the manager is an excellent judge of character with a keen eye for talent.

Foden did not have as much of an impact during Brentford’s trip to the Etihad last night, as the Bees managed to frustrated City for large periods. Ultimately, though, Erling Haaland capitalised on a slip from Kristoffer Ajer to race through on goal and find the back of the net in the 71st minute, a goal which proved to be the winner.

