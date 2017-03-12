Arsenal stars ‘turn on Sanchez’ and make Chilean ‘an outcast’

Alexis Sanchez has ‘become an outcast at Arsenal’ with his team-mates becoming increasingly critical of his attitude towards the club, according to a report on Sunday.

A exclusive in the Sunday Mirror claims that the Chilean’s actions at the Emirates in recent weeks has seen his team-mates give him a wide berth after they questioned his commitment to the cause.

The player, who scored in Saturday’s 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Lincoln, has been involved in a long-running contract dispute with the Gunners – but it is thought his recent actions have led to the change in approach from his team-mates.

Sanchez was twice pictured on the bench sniggering after their defeats to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and it is reported his team-mates have had enough.

A ‘dressing-room source’ told the paper: “Alexis is being moody and disruptive and it’s getting to the rest of the squad.

“The players are getting fed-up with it. If it came to a straight choice between which side to choose, there is no doubt they would back the manager.”

The Sunday Mirror’s Neil Moxley goes on to explain: “The stand-off is similar to the problems caused at West Ham earlier this season by Dimitri Payet. The France international was called out publicly by Hammers boss Slaven Bilic and criticised for his behaviour.

“Ironically, that galvanised the Croatian boss’s squad and potentially saved West Ham from a relegation scrap.

“The situation is threatening to reach the point of no return for him unless he comes back into the fold – and sharpish.”