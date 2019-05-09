Arsenal step up chase for Everton loan star as Serie A duo ready bids

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in Everton loanee Andre Gomes, who is also wanted by Serie A Roma and Inter Milan.

The Portuguese midfielder has impressed since arriving at Goodison Park on loan from Barcelona last summer, but the Liverpool Echo claims that the Toffees will find it tough to secure his permanent signature as other clubs queue up for his services.

However, the report does add that Gomes has enjoyed his time on Merseyside and is prepared to stay longer, having formed an impressive central midfield partnership with Idrissa Gueye.

Tottenham have also been linked with the 25-year-old Barcelona star, who has won 29 caps for Portugal, as they look to revamp a midfield that lost Mousa Dembele in January, while Victor Wanyama is also set to move on this summer.

But it is Arsenal who are said to have made contact with Barca over a permanent deal for the star, as they look to fend off interest from several rivals to land a player who could be viewed as a direct replacement for Juventus bound Aaron Ramsey.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!