Arsenal step up interest in £50million-rated Lyon attacker

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing £50million-rated Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir this summer.

The 24-year-old has been a long-term target for Arsene Wenger and despite the fact that the Frenchman is about to end his 22-year tenure at the club, it would appear that the Gunners are still determined to get their man.

The France star, who moved to Lyon in 2013, has enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Ligue 1 giants and has scored 22 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

Indeed Fekir’s form is expected to see him named in Didier Deschamp’s France squad for the upcoming World Cup, and the report in The Sun goes on to state that Arsenal will look to try and get a deal done before the showpiece event in Russia.

The Gunners will, however, have to pay close to their club-record transfer fee to get the player, even though Fekir only has two years remaining on his existing contract.

It would also appear that the player himself is keen on a new challenge after his agent admitted earlier in the year that Fekir was eyeing up some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

A lot will clearly depend though on who is in the hotseat at The Emirates – with Liverpool assistant boss Zeljko Buvac, who has taken a leave of absence from the club, the latest name to be linked with the job.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s response to those rumours was a typical one when he was asked the question at his press conference for Wednesday night’s Champions League showdown with Roma.