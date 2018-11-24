Arsenal step up pursuit of unhappy £40m-rated Dortmund midfielder

Arsenal are interested in landing Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl, according to reports from Germany.

Former Dortmund players Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have all arrived at The Emirates in the past year.

Now, German outlet Bild are reporting that the Gunners are ready to pounce for Julian Weigl, who has been squeezed out of the Dortmund team this term.

The 23-year-old has managed two starts in the Bundesliga but he has spent most of the season on the bench while his team-mates storm to the top of the Bundesliga.

Sven Mislintat, who moved from Dortmund to become head of recruitment at Arsenal, is apparently behind the interest, which seems to be hopeful punt at best.

The Gunners are in need of midfield reinforcement, with Wales international Ramsey out of contract at the end of the season and reports of a move to Bayern Munich emerging.

Meanwhile, Elneny is believed to be a target for Leicester with the gunners ready to accept £15million for him.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is also said to be a big fan of Weigl’s playing style, although the player will not come cheap as Dortmund are reportedly holding out for around £40m.