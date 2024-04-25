Arsenal have plans in place to complete a stunning double deal, Tottenham have initiated contact over two new signings from Serie A, while Liverpool have reportedly held talks with a Danish coach as they strive to land a successor to Jurgen Klopp.

EDU MAKES FIRM MOVE TO SIGN SUDAKOV FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has entered the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov this summer, according to reports from Italy.

The Gunners may have crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals this season, having been edged out in a tight two-legged affair with Bayern Munich, but they can make amends by winning the Premier League for the first time in 20 years. As it stands they are currently three points clear of Liverpool and four ahead of Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s side do still have two games in hand and remain the favourites.

All the same, and whatever comes of the season, the Gunners can be pleased with the progress they have made this term and planning to ensure they take further strides forwards next season is already underway.

To that end, Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee with the Bologna forward poised to become their first signing of the summer.

However, Mikel Arteta and Edu know that improvements are needed elsewhere across the side, not least in midfield and on the left side of their defence.

Now it seems they have two top targets in mind to strengthen in both areas.

And according to il Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are readying a massive swoop to sign Ukrainian midfielder Sudakov, who is also of interest to Napoli.

They claim Napoli have already seen a €50m approach for his services fail and cannot afford to go higher. And while Shakhtar have reportedly placed a €80m fee on his head, it’s reported an offer in the region of €60m (£51.4m) will prove enough.

Seen as an attacking midfielder, that is one area Arsenal do seem well blessed in with Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira all strong options for Arteta there.

However, Sudakov can play across the frontline and would be capable of playing anywhere in the 4-2-3-1 formation that Arteta favours.

Arsenal in for Ferland Mendy

Arsenal are ready to make a firm approach to sign Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy with Arteta desperate to fix his problem left-back position this summer.

That’s according to L’Equipe, who claim that the Gunners boss are set to make an enquiry to Los Blancos over the possibility of moving to Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 28-year-old is into his fifth season at the Bernabeu, having arrived from Lyon in 2019. And while he has been a regular pick in their side, it’s probably only this season that his talents have truly been appreciated with Carlo Ancelotti recently waxing lyrical about the Frenchman’s importance.

However, with his contract expiring in 2025, Arsenal believe Real are vulnerable to his sale and could offer as much as €50m (£42.8m) to convince them to cash in this summer.

Arsenal have struggled in the left-back area this season with the position filled by a range of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu since the cruel ACL injury sustained by summer signing Jurrien Timber on debut on the opening day of the season.

Arteta and Edu, though, have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Mendy, who would be seen as a specialist option to play there next season.

TOTTENHAM TARGET DOUBLE SERIE A RAID

Tottenham could offer Genoa the chance to sign Djed Spence on a permanent basis in exchange for Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson. (Calciomercato)

Spurs have also ‘initiated contact’ over a deal to sign defender Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino, who is rated at €35m (£30m). (Calciomercato)

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is a candidate to take over at Feyenoord if Arne Slot moves to Anfield. The KNVB Cup winners are also on the trail of FC Twente coach Joseph Oosting. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Chelsea have made a firm enquiry for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer though the Slovenian is more inclined to stay with the Bundesliga side as they can offer him Champions League football next season. (SportsBild)

West Ham are closing in on the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager and have actually been in talks with the Spanish coach for “several months” on the sly as they prepare to wave goodbye to David Moyes. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal, West Ham and Liverpool are all admirers of Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion and are considering a summer move for the highly-rated teenager. (Caught Offside)

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are battling to sign €10m to €15m-rated Union Saint-Gilloise defender Koky Machida. (various)

Manchester United are accelerating a move for Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong and why a deal for a bargain fee is expected to be struck by June 14 at the latest has been revealed. (Bild)

VILLA TO MAKE FIRM OFFER TO SIGN NICO WILLIAMS

Aston Villa are to firmly test Athletic Bilbao’s resolve to keep Nico Williams this summer with Unai Emery and Monchi ready to launch a firm offer, believed to be worth just shy of his €50m (£42.8m) release clause. (various)

Barcelona have named five surprising stars on their ‘untouchables’ list this summer as the club considers the shape of their squad next season, with Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and the untried Mikayil Faye making the cut. (Sport)

AC Milan have five names they are considering as a new coach in succession to Stefano Pioli at the San Siro: OGC Nice coach Francesco Farioli has now joined Julien Lopetegui, Paulo Fonseca, Mark van Bommel and Domenico Tedesco as contenders. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool and Newcastle target Federico Chiesa will likely leave Juventus in the summer Massimiliano Allegri remains in charge in 2024-25 with the two men reportedly not seeing eye to eye. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Xabi Alonso is keen to sign Real Madrid’s 21-year-old defender Rafa Marin for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, having been impressed with his form while on loan at Alaves this season. (Bild)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, 25, is reportedly close to joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and while Chelsea are also still interested, their focus is set to shift towards Lille’s Jonathan David. (Il Mattino)

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed Xavi Hernandez’s decision to stay on as coach next season, declaring the club legend “really happy” at the development. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man City winger Jack Grealish is being linked with a surprise summer move to Atletico Madrid as the £100m man weighs up a departure from the Etihad this summer. (various)

LIVERPOOL HOLD SECRET INTERVIEWS WITH PREMIER LEAGUE BOSS

Liverpool have secretly interviewed Brentford boss Thomas Frank over the Anfield vacancy, with Michael Edwards a huge admirers of the Dane, who remains a strong contender to succeed Jurgen Klopp. (Tipsbladet)

Newcastle lead Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, though hope to persuade the Portuguese side to accept a price lower than the 20-year-old’s €80m (£68.5m) exit clause. (A Bola)

Simone Inzaghi will target a new forward for Inter Milan this summer with Joshua Zirkzee and Albert Gudmundsson his top targets. The Nerazzurri boss will also keep all of his defenders at the club this summer, including Francesco Acerbi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are keen to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw in a €30m deal this summer as they look to bid farewell to captain Nacho Fernandez. (Bild)

Departing Athletic Bilbao icon Iker Muniain has transfer options in both MLS and Argentina as he prepares to bid farewell to the LaLiga side after 15 years as a first-teamer this summer. (AS)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah this summer, though Xabi Alonso’s side are keen to extend the 28-year-old’s contract. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal have set a modest £20m to £25m asking price for Juventus and Saudi Pro-League target Thomas Partey this summer with Mikel Arteta determined to offload the Ghanaian and bring in a top-quality replacement in his midfield. (various)