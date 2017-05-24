Arsenal strike target hints at Prem move but reveals rival offers

Arsenal have been given a major boost in their efforts to sign Henry Onyekuru after the KAS Eupen striker admitted he felt “ready” to play in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old striker has taken the Belgian top flight by storm this season, having scored 25 goals in all competitions and also weighed in with an impressive 14 assists.

It was reported earlier this week that Arsenal were ready to spend big money to bring him to England, but Onyekuru has also been linked with moves to Southampton, West Ham and Anderlecht.

However, the player appears to have made a move to England his preference, which will likely leave the Gunners as big favourites for his signature.

“I know (of Anderlecht’s interest) since last month. Everything is possible. Anderlecht, Bruges, England… I have not decided yet,” he told DH at the Belgian Footballer of the Year awards.

“That’s the advantage (Champions League) that Anderlecht has over Club Brugge. For the rest, they are two big clubs who have their own style of play.

“I had fun in Belgium. But I always dreamed of the Premier League. I know I’m ready. I’m sure.”