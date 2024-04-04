Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal striker signing to cost £86m with deal ON; Huge next Liverpool manager clue

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is ‘set to be sold’ and Arsenal must pay full price to land Europe’s deadliest striker, while there’s a huge hint on who’ll be the next Liverpool manager thanks to Barcelona and Napoli are ready to spend big on a Tottenham forward – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

GYOKERES TO COMPLETE ARSENAL FRONT THREE

A top source has reaffirmed Arsenal’s interest in lethal striker Viktor Gyokeres, though while Sporting CP are open to selling, there’ll be no discount on the fee.

The Gunners already possess one of the strongest squads in the Premier League. Arsenal sit atop the table table prior to tonight’s clash between Liverpool and Sheffield United and have produced both the deadliest attack and meanest defence in the EPL thus far.

However, there’s a sense Arsenal could be even stronger with a potent striker positioned in between Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Reporter Ben Jacobs is the latest to claim Mikel Arteta and Edu will move for an expensive new striker this summer.

Writing for Caught Offside, Jacobs noted: “I expect Arsenal to prioritise a striker, and put much of their summer budget towards one.”

Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres has drawn links to the Gunners from many a source including David Ornstein who confirmed he’s admired in north London. Jacobs confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old Sweden international is real.

Sporting set a new club record when splashing out €24m (including add-ons) to sign Gyokeres from Coventry City last summer.

The move has already proven a masterstroke, with Gyokeres producing outrageous numbers in front of goal this term.

Indeed, his mark of 51 goal contributions across all competitions this term surpasses the figures returned by Harry Kane (49 G/A), Kylian Mbappe (47 G/A) and Erling Haaland (35 G/A).

Sporting green light; Arsenal must pay full price

Gyokeres’ current contract in Lisbon contains a release clause worth an even €100m. That roughly equates to £86m at the current exchange rate.

The Portuguese press raised eyebrows when recently stating Sporting will actually do business for Gyokeres to the tune of €80m/£68.5m.

However, Jacobs has rubbished those claims, instead declaring Sporting will not sell for a penny less than the full value of the release fee.

“Sporting expect Gyökeres’ €100m release clause to be triggered, or bettered for a more preferable deal structure,” declared the reporter.

To help fund the move, Arsenal will give the greenlight to Eddie Nketiah’s sale. A sixth club have since emerged as a genuine contender to snap up the striker.

Jacobs noted paying full price for Gyokeres will be a challenge for Arsenal. However, they’ve already shown they are willing to break the bank for the right target when landing Declan Rice for £105m.

Other reports in Portugal have claimed Sporting are willing to cut Gyokeres loose this summer. Triggering the release clause would take Sporting out of the equation anyway, though greenlighting a sale opens the door to forging a deal on different terms, as Jacobs alluded to regarding the payment structure.

Correio da Manha reported one week ago that Gyokeres is ‘looking forward’ to a return to English football and may well get that chance this summer.

If Gyokeres does leave Sporting at season’s end, former club Coventry will be in line to collect a sizeable windfall via a sell-on clause.

BARCELONA DROP AMORIM TO LIVERPOOL CLUE

Barcelona have pulled out of the race to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager for three reasons. Barca worry the 39-year-old is too young, will struggle to pay what’s required to get him out of Sporting CP, and most importantly, believe he’s destined to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool anyway. (Sport)

Roberto De Zerbi is “incredibly unlikely” to become the next Liverpool manager. Talks with Amorim may have already taken place. (David Ornstein)

Xavi could be convinced into performing a U-turn and remaining the Barcelona manager if the club sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Bernardo Silva of Man City. (Get Spanish Football News)

Highly-rated Croatian midfielder, Luka Sucic, is expected to leave RB Salzburg in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd striker target, Joshua Zirkzee, favours joining AC Milan over the Red Devils. Milan could bring the cost of the move down by including Alexis Saelemaekers as a makeweight. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

NAPOLI WANT TOTTENHAM FORWARD

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski is on Napoli’s radar as they prepare to reinvest the funds they’re expected to receive from selling Victor Osimhen. Kulusevski would cost’ over €50m’ to prise out of Spurs. (Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli)

Newcastle are showing interest in signing forgotten Real Madrid man and former Arsenal midfielder, Dani Ceballos. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla hope to sign Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana this summer. Fofana is currently on loan at Vincent Kompany’s Burnley where he’s scored four goals in eight appearances. (Spanish press)

Man Utd are in talks to sign Nice left-back, Melvin Bard. Nice are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. (Evening Standard)

Hoffenheim striker Max Beier, 21, is drawing comparisons to Liverpool great Roberto Firmino. The Reds signed Firmino from Hoffenheim in 2015 and Beier – who was called up for Germany’s last international squad – is catching the eye with his ‘first touch, composure, and link-up play.’ Liverpool are said to hold transfer interest. (Get German Football News)

MASON GREENWOOD SWAP

Juventus are ready to get serious in their efforts to sign Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood. The Red Devils ‘will sell’ and could bring centre-back Gleison Bremer the other way in a cash-plus-player deal. (Calciomercato)

Robert Pires has urged fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe to snub Real Madrid and join Liverpool. “I would like to see him at Liverpool,” said the ex-Arsenal winger. “It’s a great family club, there’s a good structure, no pressure, the fans are level-headed… And I think a Salah-Mbappe partnership could be really explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid.” (Robert Pires)

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile looks set to leave Italy and move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The move has been labelled ‘inevitable’. (Corriere della Sera)

Villarreal are planning a major squad shake-up this summer and among the 11 players who could depart are ex-Liverpool pair Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno. (Get Spanish Football News)

Real Madrid view Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as a ‘generational talent’ and will hope to bring both he and Xabi Alonso to the Bernabeu in 2026. (Spanish press)