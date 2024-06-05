Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal striker signing nears after rival £500,000-a-week offer rejected; Liverpool launch Serie A transfer hijack

Arsenal are the frontrunners in the race for a lethal striker and have received a huge boost after a colossal rival offer was rejected, while Liverpool have attempted to hijack a Juventus transfer and there’s huge relief for Manchester United – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

ARSENAL STRIKER SIGNING BOOST

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has rejected a gigantic contract offer, thus swelling his chances of a major move to Arsenal who TEAMtalk can confirm are favourites for his signature after making a strong proposal.

Sesko, 21, is among the most sought after strikers in world football at present. The Slovenia international finished the season with a flourish at Leipzig, scoring in each of his last seven Bundesliga matches.

Many believe Arsenal are a clinical striker short of toppling Man City. Kai Havertz shone in the second half of the season, though could be shifted back into midfield if and when the new frontman arrives.

Aside from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring Sesko. From further afield, Saudi Arabian interest is concrete.

Indeed, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Sesko and his camp have received a mind-boggling offer to jump ship to the middle east.

Taking to X, Romano stated Sesko “said no” to an offer worth €30m net per season. That would have equated to roughly £500,000-a-week after tax.

Sesko wowed by Arsenal; strong proposal made

With the Saudi route seemingly closed, a move to the Premier League could await. Of course, Leipzig still retain hope of retaining Sesko and an improved contract offer is still on the table.

However, Leipzig are powerless to prevent an exit because of a rising release clause in Sesko’s current deal. The clause is currently set at €65m/£55.3m.

Romano confirmed Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal have all made approaches to Sesko’s camp over the last few months.

However, it is TEAMtalk’s understanding that Arsenal are viewed more favourably by Sesko and as such, are on pole position for the move.

Sesko is understood to be impressed with the project Mikel Arteta and Edu are building. Furthermore, Arsenal are the only club of the trio to have Champions League football on offer next season.

Additionally, TEAMtalk has subsequently learned Arsenal have put a strong proposal to Sesko with regards to the salary he’d earn and the playing time he’ll be promised.

Chelsea are understood to have mirrored Arsenal’s move behind the scenes, though it’s the Gunners who lead the way for the time being.

Reports elsewhere in the media have suggested Eddie Nketiah is the player who will be turfed out to free up room and money for Sesko’s signing.

Arsenal can afford to sign Sesko without selling Nketiah first, though a one in, one out scenario would help Arsenal with additions in other positions too.

Aside from a new striker a high calibre central midfielder is also on the club’s radar. Signing competition for Bukayo Saka on the right wing is also a priority.

LIVERPOOL FAIL WITH JUVENTUS HIJACK

Liverpool failed with a late hijack attempt to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. The Italian stopper, 26 had already agreed to join Juventus on a loan with an obligation to buy worth €20m and elected to stick to that agreement. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool have offered back-up goalkeeper Adrian a new contract. The Spaniard will become a free agent at the end of June and retaining his services could prove key given Caoimhin Kelleher could leave in the hopes of becoming a regular starter. (Liverpool FC)

Man Utd failed with an opening bid of £51m for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. The Portuguese side are directing clubs to Neves’ £102m release clause, though president Rui Costa could sanction a sale for £85m. (Record)

Barcelona intend to re-sign loanee Joao Cancelo who has chosen the Spanish giant over all other suitors. Man City are more than willing to sell and are targeting a £34m fee. If Barca can’t pay up, a loan with an option/obligation to buy will be explored. (AS)

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has assured struggling striker Vitor Roque he’ll be retained in Catalonia next season. Former boss Xavi had been tipped to offload the Brazilian who has failed to adapt to European football thus far. (Sport)

REAL MADRID U-TURN/BAYERN ACE FOR SALE

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has made a second plea to centre-back Nacho Fernandez over signing a new contract. The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of June and had been linked with moving to MLS, but Ancelotti hopes he’ll pen fresh terms at the Bernabeu instead. (Marca)

Bayern Munich have put France forward Kingsley Coman, 27, up for sale. Barcelona have been linked, though would only make a move if selling Raphinha first. (Sky Germany)

Matteo Guendouzi is pushing to reunite with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery who managed the Frenchman at Arsenal. However, Villa’s No 1 midfield priority – after the signing of Ross Barkley from Luton Town – is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. (Corriere dello Sport and David Ornstein)

Bayern Munich’s ideal summer window would see them sign Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Christian Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Xavi Simons (PSG) and one of Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Amadou Onana (Everton). (BILD)

Arsenal have made an approach to Girona for the signing of Ukraine winger, Viktor Tsygankov. The 25-year-old bagged 15 g/a in LaLiga last term and can be bought for £25.5m through a release clause. (AS)

HUGE RELIEF FOR MAN UTD

Barcelona are not looking to sign Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes for two reasons. Firstly, they cannot afford the sums he’d cost and secondly, signing a No 1 is not a transfer priority at the club right now. (Football Espana)

Real Madrid could be set for a rare miss in the market with confirmed target Alphonso Davies edging closer to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany)

Roma forward Paulo Dybala is open to a Premier League move. The 30-year-old Argentine can be signed via a modest €12m release clause. (Sky Sports)

Antonio Conte has signed the contract to become the new Napoli manager. A reunion with Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku – who Conte won Serie A with at Inter Milan – is wanted. The Blues will sell to any club who bids £38m. (Various)

Tottenham have given the green light to the permanent sale of right-back Djed Spence. Genoa – where Spence spent the second half of last season on loan – hope to strike a deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Naby Keita was voted flop of the season by his fellow Bundesliga players. Keita left Liverpool for Werder Bremen when his contract expired last summer, though made just five appearances in another injury-ravaged campaign. (Kicker)