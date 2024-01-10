Arsenal stun Newcastle by ‘expressing keen interest’ in huge PIF signing as Arteta expands centre-forward shortlist

Arsenal have widened their search for a new striker by reigniting their interest in Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak, a report has claimed.

If Arsenal can find a more reliable centre-forward than Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah, neither of whom are bad players by any stretch, then it could make the difference in them becoming sustained challengers for the Premier League title.

They have been linked with Premier League proven strikers such as Ivan Toney from Brentford (who is increasingly leaning towards a new contract with his current club) and Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Reports have even suggested they could sacrifice Nketiah – who is of interest to other clubs in the Premier League – to raise funds for a big bid for whichever new striker they choose.

Now, as Arsenal consider their options up front, another potential target has been mentioned by FootballTransfers.

The website claims Arsenal are ‘expressing an interest’ in Newcastle’s Isak, 18 months on from his entry into the Premier League.

Isak is someone they have admired for a long time, but they were previously reluctant to buy him from Real Sociedad for the asking price at the time.

Now with 23 goals from 49 appearances for Newcastle under his belt, Isak has shown he can succeed in English football, which might give Arsenal more encouragement.

Newcastle still have Isak under contract until 2028, so would likely have their own substantial asking price for Arsenal to consider.

With that in mind, the report admits any Arsenal move for the Sweden international would be more likely to occur in the summer than this month.

But there is a hint that negotiations could commence at the end of the season, by which point both clubs will know their fate for the next one – and things currently look better for the Gunners than the Magpies.

Mikel Arteta will simply have to hope Jesus and Nketiah, as well as Arsenal’s other attack-minded players, can deliver the goods until the end of the season, unless any plans are in the pipeline – which is seemingly not the case – for a short-term solution.

Isak could reunite with Odegaard

A future move for Isak would be interesting for one of Arsenal’s main creators, meanwhile, since captain Martin Odegaard used to be his teammate at Real Sociedad.

Isak is 24 and Odegaard is 25, so they – in theory – could rekindle their partnership for the long-term (and primes of their careers) at the Emirates Stadium.

There is no mention yet of Isak’s stance on his future, nor what it would take to lure him away from St. James’ Park.

This season, either side of a groin injury that kept him out for a few games in the autumn, he has scored 13 goals from 22 appearances.

Only six players have scored more than him in the 2023-24 Premier League; his ratio of nine goals from 15 games in the league has been impressive.

