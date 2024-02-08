Arsenal stunned, as Liverpool sensationally move into pole position for £50m ace who loves Xabi Alonso

The chances of Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi have taken a major hit, with Liverpool reportedly gunning to land the Real Sociedad star first.

Arsenal have been linked with Zubimendi in multiple transfer windows but have never actually taken concrete steps to capture him. Recent reports have suggested that will change this summer though, as Mikel Arteta is eager to bring the 25-year-old to the Emirates as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

Ghana international Partey has been a solid performer for Arsenal when he has been fit, but Arteta can no longer rely on the former Atletico Madrid man.

Partey has been limited to just five appearances across all competitions this season as a result of groin and hamstring injuries.

Zubimendi would be a fantastic successor to Partey in the Arsenal midfield, as he has proven his ability to mix it with the best midfielders in both La Liga and the Champions League.

But Arsenal and Manchester United – who recently joined the race for the Spaniard – could now miss out on Zubimendi to Liverpool.

As per Anfield Watch, Liverpool have burst to the front of the queue for him. The Reds are ready to pay his full release clause in the summer window, which stands at €60million (£51m).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season, can currently rely on Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo to play in the No 6 role.

Martin Zubimendi to take crucial Liverpool role

But Mac Allister is generally viewed as more of a forward-thinking playmaker, while Endo is 30 years old and could start to decline in a couple of seasons.

These factors mean Liverpool chiefs want to support Klopp’s successor by handing them a top-class new defensive midfielder in the form of Zubimendi.

The four-time Spain international could form a solid midfield partnership with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mac Allister next season.

Zubimendi would be overjoyed if he got to work with Xabi Alonso at Liverpool, too. Liverpool have yet to make a final decision on who Klopp’s replacement will be, but Alonso is the favourite.

The Anfield hero is working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen and struck up a great bond with Zubimendi when working at Sociedad between 2019 and 2022.

When asked about Alonso in 2022, Zubimendi said: “He’s an idol to me, a role model, so I’m delighted that he says nice things about me.

“The thing is, I think it’s the other way round. I get asked about him so much he must get bored of hearing me talk about him. He’ll be tired of me going on about how good he is.”

Arsenal, understandably, would be gutted if Zubimendi went to Liverpool after they tracked him for so long. It will not be the end of the world for Arteta though, as he has a couple of midfield alternatives in mind. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is a dream target of his, while there is also interest in Everton’s Amadou Onana.

