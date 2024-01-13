Arsenal stunned as Man Utd accelerate sublime transfer that could hit £50m through add-ons

Manchester United are ‘all over’ a midfield transfer Arsenal had lined up for next summer’s window, and a report claims the Red Devils will be able to secure a deal where much of the value is tied up in add-ons.

Both the Red Devils and Gunners are wrestling with how to sanction major buys this month. The two English giants are handcuffed by Financial Fair Play constraints. Neither club looks capable of bringing a high profile name on board without selling players first.

As such, summer swoops may be where the most explosive action comes at the Emirates and Old Trafford.

To that end, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in October Arsenal were lining up Belgium international, Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old is already a guaranteed starter for Royal Antwerp despite his tender age. In fact, his stellar displays at club level have been so impressive that Vermeeren has already receive two caps for Belgium.

Vermeeren operates in deeper areas in midfield and has also shown a penchant for chipping in with vital contributions in the final third this term. The youngster has notched two goals and six assists so far this season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told TEAMtalk Vermeeren’s arrival would free up Declan Rice to assume more of a box-to-box role.

Our exclusive that outlined Arsenal’s intention to sign the player in 2024 was followed up by TuttoMercato claiming the Gunners were preparing a concrete offer.

However, Arsenal’s preference for signing a defender this month meant their Vermeeren plans were put on hold until the summer.

That opened the door for rival suitors to pounce and Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad revealed Man Utd had burst into the frame.

In fact, the publication declared United boss Erik ten Hag is a huge admirer of Vermeeren and has implored United chiefs to sanction a move.

Now, according to Football Insider, Man Utd have listened to Ten Hag and are laying the groundwork for Vermeeren’s transfer.

£25m rising to £50m can sign Vermeeren; Man Utd ‘all over’ deal

They state Man Utd are ‘all over’ the move and are regularly in contact with the player’s camp.

Antwerp have set their sights on generating a whopping £50m for the midfielder. However, any agreement would include significant add-ons that would greatly lower the up-front payment.

FI clarify Antwerp would be willing to sell Vermeeren if receiving £25m. A further £25m would be factored into the deal through performance-related add-ons that might not have to be paid until much further down the line, or even paid at all if certain conditions weren’t met.

Another factor aiding Man Utd’s chances of stealing a march on Arsenal is their storied connection with Royal Antwerp.

READ MORE: ‘It was priceless’: The inside story of Man Utd’s link with Royal Antwerp

That relationship was fostered during the Sir Alex Ferguson era and dozens of United players have honed their craft while loaned to the Belgian champions.

Among the higher profile names to have been loaned to Antwerp include Tom Heaton, John O’Shea and Jonny Evans.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd rip up deal to help seal shock Benfica transfer, with personal terms ‘100 percent agreed’