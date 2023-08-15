Arsenal in stunning hijack of Euro giant’s move, with Man City ace back on Arteta radar

Arsenal are aiming to ruin the transfer plans of Barcelona by landing Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, according to a report.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta already has Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares as the available left-backs in his squad. However, there will be some big changes in the position in the coming weeks.

Zinchenko missed pre-season after suffering a calf problem, though Arteta is expecting the Ukrainian to be back in contention for the clash against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Sadly, new signing Timber will be out for an extended period after sustaining a knee injury during the 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Kieran Tierney looks set to be sold amid a new approach from Newcastle United, while Arteta has decided he cannot rely on Tavares.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal will move to bring in a new full-back if Tierney does depart. And this has prompted the Gunners to re-enter the race for Cancelo.

On Monday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that Barcelona ‘are set to submit [a] formal bid’ to try and land Cancelo. Barca boss Xavi is known to be a big fan of his.

Due to Barca’s financial problems, they want to sign Cancelo on loan with an option to buy for summer 2024. The Spanish giants have already agreed personal terms with the Portugal international.

Arsenal to rival Barcelona for Joao Cancelo

But now, it looks like Arsenal will attempt to scupper Xavi’s plans by getting to Cancelo first. And Arsenal’s superior financial position means they should be able to outbid Barca with relative ease.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Cancelo earlier this summer, only for the transfer rumours to die down. But now it looks like Arteta is once again gunning for a reunion with Cancelo, having previously worked with him during his spell as City’s assistant manager.

Following the success of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus last season, City chiefs have decided they no longer want to sell players to Arsenal. They do not want to further strengthen a Premier League title rival, which is understandable.

Due to this stance, Arsenal will hope that Cancelo pushes hard to join them. This is perhaps the only way that they will be able to finalise a deal.

Coming back to Tierney, one club has reportedly made his signing their number one priority this summer.