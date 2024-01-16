Arsenal submit proposal for Wolves star wanted by Liverpool as asking price is emphasised

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri by submitting a bid for the full-back that Wolves have knocked back due to their asking price, a report has claimed.

Ait-Nouri is now in his fourth season in the Premier League, all of which he has spent with Wolves. Still only 22 years of age, he has shown the potential to step up to a club competing higher in the table.

Towards the end of 2023, Liverpool began to be linked with Ait-Nouri due to Andy Robertson (29) and Kostas Tsimikas (27) being injured.

In theory, Ait-Nouri could become a long-term successor to the pair at Anfield, but Liverpool will have to work hard if they want to secure his signature.

Not only would they have to put a bid together worthy of allowing Wolves to let him go two years before his contract expires, but they will also have to outmuscle Arsenal.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have made a proposal for Ait-Nouri after identifying the left-back position as one they need to strengthen too due to an injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

With Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares out on loan, Jakub Kiwior facing an uncertain future and Takehiro Tomiyasu with Japan at the Asian Cup, a lack of depth at left-back has been highlighted at Arsenal, which someone like Ait-Nouri could resolve.

The report does not clarify how much money Arsenal put on the table for Ait-Nouri, but their offer fell short of the £50m-plus demand set by Wolves.

Summer transfer on cards for Ait-Nouri

The expectation remains that the summer would be a more likely time for Ait-Nouri to exit Molineux, as opposed to January. That is, unless either suitor can stump up the £50m or more required.

Even then, there would be the challenge of completing a deal while Ait-Nouri is on duty with the Algeria national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Before he headed off to the international tournament, Ait-Nouri had been given 19 appearances this season by Wolves, from which he was yet to provide a goal or assist.

He is now three games away from reaching the milestone of 100 appearances for Wolves, but 2024 might be the year in which he leaves them.

After all, if Wolves were to keep him into next season without renewing his contract, there would be the risk of his market value decreasing in 2025.

For now, they will be waiting to welcome him back after his participation at AFCON. He started Algeria’s opening group match against Angola, which finished as a 1-1 draw.

