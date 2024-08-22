Arsenal have put up £43m as part of a mammoth cash-plus-player offer to sign a club’s two-time and reigning player of the year who is also wanted by Liverpool, according to reports.

The Gunners have addressed the goalkeeper position this summer through the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford for £27m.

A new defender has also arrived in the form of Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna – £42m). Next to be addressed is the midfield, with Arsenal’s move for Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel Merino, hurtling towards the finish line.

The Gunners had been heavily tipped to sign a new striker ahead of the summer window. However, with Kai Havertz proving a revelation in the No 9 position and Gabriel Jesus a more than adequate back-up, a new out-and-out striker is no longer necessary.

Instead, a fresh update out of Italy claims Arsenal have fixed their gaze on a more versatile forward who can play multiple positions.

It’s claimed Arsenal have made a move for Atalanta ace, Ademola Lookman.

Lookman tearing up Serie A

The 26-year-old didn’t exactly set the world alight during his previous stints in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester.

However, the Nigeria international has been a man on a mission since joining Atalanta in 2022 and has taken his game to new heights.

Lookman – who can play on the left wing, up front or behind the striker – has scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists across his two full seasons in Bergamo.

Lookman was named Atalanta’s player of the year in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns. His exploits last season helped fire Atalanta to Europa League glory.

Liverpool have drawn persistent links with Lookman in the aftermath of failing to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

A deal to bring Gordon back to Merseyside had been agreed back in June, with Joe Gomez set to move the other way. However, Newcastle secured other moves to meet their PSR requirements and the Gordon/Gomez deals were shelved.

Liverpool have cash to splash having not signed a single player this summer. But per the Italian report, Arsenal have put Liverpool on notice by making the first move.

Arsenal serve up Jakub Kiwior in giant swap offer

The Gunners have reportedly ‘already announced a proposal of €50m/£43m plus bonuses’ in a proposal that would also see Jakub Kiwior move the other way.

Arsenal are open to offloading Kiwior and following his previous stint with Spezia, the Poland international remains highly regarded in Italy.

Atalanta reportedly value Lookman in the €65m-€70m (£55m-£60m range). As such, €50m plus Kiwior would appear to meet Atalanta’s requirements for a sale.

Nonetheless, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will be reluctant to lose their best player with the new season already underway.

Regarding Liverpool, the report acknowledged the Reds are lurking ‘in the background’ for Lookman who reportedly did not show up for training on Wednesday amid mooted transfer interest.

