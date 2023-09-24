Arsenal suddenly want to sign ‘unpredictable’ attacker just months after his latest move

Arsenal are in the queue to sign Ousmane Dembele in January if Paris Saint-Germain make him available for loan, a report has surprisingly claimed.

Dembele only joined PSG in August after they bought him from Barcelona. However, he was one of several attacking recruits by the French champions, for whom he is yet to score from five appearances. Therefore, the Sunday Mirror has suggested he could become available in the next transfer window.

In that case, the report names Arsenal as contenders to sign him, along with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. Any deal would have to be a loan, rather than a permanent transfer, though.

Dembele still seems to have the faith of Luis Enrique, who has described his new recruit as being ‘unpredictable’ and capable of ‘magic’, despite the early pressure the winger has been facing in Paris.

However, depending on how the situation develops in the coming months, there is a chance that Dembele could come to the Premier League for the first time in his career at the age of 26.

Champions League involvement could still be on offer at Arsenal if they progress from the group stage, while West Ham are aiming to reach the Europa League knockout phase and Tottenham are focusing on their domestic fortunes.

Dembele deal seems unlikely this soon

If anyone gets their hands on Dembele, it would only be for the short term, since his contract with PSG is still due to last until 2028. Yet the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund attacker could be capable of adding a new spark to any of his admirers, as long as he avoids the kind of injury issues that have prevented him from reaching superstar status.

For now, his focus will be on proving himself as the worthy successor to Neymar in the no.10 shirt for PSG. It seems far too early to write off his spell in the French capital, but other clubs could be monitoring his situation in case he becomes someone to take a chance on in the near future.

Technically, he should be in the prime of his career, so he will want to prove he still has significant quality left in the tank.

