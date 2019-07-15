Arsenal suffer big blow after seeing £25m defender bid rejected

Celtic have reportedly rejected Arsenal’s latest bid for major left-back target Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal’s offer was believed to be in the region of £25million, but it is understood that Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the bid and want more cash upfront rather than in add-ons.

The reigning Scottish champions are reluctant to sell their top asset unless the deal meets their valuation, as reported by Sky Sports.

The report goes on to state that Italian outfit Napoli also remain interested in a deal for the 22-year-old Scotland international.

Tierney, who is under contract until 2023, was restricted to 21 league appearances for Celtic due to a hernia problem last season and is currently recovering from surgery.

