Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper Markus Schubert is reportedly set to snub Arsenal’s advances as he eyes a move to Bundesliga side Schalke.

The Gunners were apparently very close in completing a deal for the exciting young goalkeeper, however Schalke were able to hijack the move with a bid to hand Schubert more first-team opportunities.

Schubert has already agreed to join Schalke this summer, with the final details of the move left to be ironed out before he seals his switch to the Bundesliga, Ran reports.

The young German has excelled since taking to the step-up to professional football, making 32 appearances in all competitions for Dresden, alongside keeping nine clean sheets. Schubert is subsequently a part of Germany’s U21 squad competing at the U21 European Championships in Italy.

Apparently, the 21-year-old opted for Schalke over Arsenal solely due to the likelihood of receiving more game-time with the Bundesliga side. However, he was initially attracted to a move to the Emirates due his admiration of German shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

He will initially act as a deputy for Alexander Nupel, however he could be accelerated into the first-team if Nubel leaves this summer, with Bayern Munich thought to be preparing a summer bid.

Arsenal will now have a decision to make regarding Leno’s back-up, with Petr Cech retiring this summer, and David Ospina securing a permanent switch to Napoli, they find themselves without a clear backup.

Academy graduate Emiliano Martinez, who has just returned from a loan spell with Championship outfit Reading, is the most likely candidate to deputise for Leno, although Unai Emery is likely to delve back into the transfer market.

