Arsenal summer signing’s fine form catches Emery by surprise

Unai Emery has admitted the form of summer signing Matteo Guendouzi has been a huge bonus for him so far this season.

The 19-year-old France youth international has started both games under Emery and has been one of Arsenal’s brightest players in the early stages of the campaign.

Although he was always going to form a part of Emery’s plans this season, the Gunners boss admits Guendouzi’s bright approach from day one has already given him lots to think about.

“He is improving, he is playing and working every day,” Emery said of the former Lorient man.

“He is hungry – he wants to improve, he wants to learn every day, every match.

“It is a very big, positive surprise with him. Last year he was in Ligue 2 but when the club (Arsenal) spoke with me about him, the club had worked and watched him, we agreed (to sign him).

“When he arrived here – not the first day, which is very difficult – but after two weeks we spoke and said: ‘his performance is a very big surprise’ but also in each training and match we need him to show this progress consistently.”

Guendouzi will hope to keep his place in the Arsenal side during Saturday’s clash with West Ham at Emirates Stadium.

