Euro Paper Talk: Arteta super hot on €30m winger as Arsenal plan gifts Jadon Sancho dream move; Newcastle push hard for Man Utd target

Arsenal are pushing to sign a Borussia Dortmund star in a move that could have repercussions for Jadon Sancho, Newcastle will go hard to sign a Man Utd target, while Manchester City have turned their nose up at a deal for an elite Barcelona forward.

ARTETA STEPS UP HUNT TO BRING BYNOE-GITTENS TO ARSENAL

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remains hot on the trail of English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in January, according to reports in Germany.

The teenage winger followed the Jadon Sancho route by departing Manchester City and signing for the Bundesliga giants in 2020, where the 19-year-old has since gone on to make 25 appearances having recovered from a torn ligament injury that sidelined him for some months.

Having since established himself as a key squad star, Dortmund have in the last week moved to tie the England U21 international down to a new deal that keeps him at Westfalenstadion until summer 2028.

However, as we exclusively revealed last week, Arsenal and Chelsea both remain on Bynoe-Gittens’ trail and will not be dissuaded by his commitment to BVB, which is purely designed to protect his valuation.

Now BILD have taken a closer look at Arteta’s interest in the winger and believe that Arsenal ‘above all else’ are leading the chase for the winger.

They claim Arteta is a ‘huge fan’ of the player, having witnessed his developed while working as No 2 to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and is working hard on a deal to bring him to Emirates Stadium in 2024.

And while his new deal makes his signing that much harder for the Gunners, a determined Arteta sees ‘huge potential’ in the player and is reportedly willing to go as high as €30m to secure his signing in the winter window.

Whether Dortmund cash in, of course, remains to be seen and much will depend on both how strongly Arsenal push together with how strong the player’s desire is to return to his London roots.

Jadon Sancho interest gives Arsenal hope of Bynoe-Gittens deal

However, the Gunners’ hopes could be aided by Dortmund’s interest in bringing Sancho back to the club from Manchester United.

The England winger has strugggled to replicate his astonishing form for BVB that persuaded United to fork out a huge £73m fee for his services back in 2021.

Now, having fallen out with Erik ten Hag, United are ready to cut their losses on the 23-year-old and let him leave Old Trafford in the January window.

As a result, Sancho has been linked with a plethora of clubs, but it is understood that Dortmund are among those seriously looking at a move.

And while they might not be able to afford to sign him outright, a possible return, initially on loan and with United subsidising his wages, could come to fruition.

Dortmund’s prospects of bringing Sancho back would be aided by a big cash injection from Arsenal for Bynoe-Gittens, while their chances of a deal will also hinge on the Bundesliga side still being afloat in the Champions League knockout stages come the second half of the year.

Sancho scored an excellent 50 goals and added 64 assists in his 137 appearances for BVB prior to his transfer to United.

NEWCASTLE TO MAKE BIG MOVE TO BEAT MAN UTD TO ADRIEN RABIOT

Newcastle are ready to push Man Utd for the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in 2024 and believe their Champions League exploits offer them a good chance of landing the France star. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City are ready to make Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich a top target in 2024 and will pay what it takes to bring him to the Etihad. (90min)

Chelsea are ready to push to sign PSG playmaker Xavi Simons after his excellent start to the season on loan at RB Leipzig. (various)

Bayern Munich are identifying Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a top target in 2024 – and are ready to pay big money to prise him to the Bundesliga. (AS)

Real Betis are considering moves for two former Arsenal defenders, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkrodan Mustafi – both of whom are currently free agents – after losing Marc Bartra to a serious Achilles injury. (Relevo)

Serie B side Brescia are reportedly set to offer cult Leeds hero Gaetano Berardi the role of assistant coach. (Bresciaingo).

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is firmly on Bayern Munich’s radar ahead of the January transfer window after we revealed the centre-half is free to leave. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

TOTTENHAM OUTCAST OFFERED SPORTING LISBON RETURN

Sporting Lisbon are looking into a surprise move to re-sign Eric Dier with the former England man frozen out under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. (various)

Inter Milan are planning to offer Denzel Dumfries a significant payrise from €2.5m a year to €4m a year (around £66k a week) as a reward for his fine form and to keep top suitors Man Utd at bay. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea will allow Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma, to leave for about €45m (£38m) next summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Vinicius Jr is close to agreeing a new contract with Real Madrid, with the Brazil forward’s release clause to be set at a staggering €1bn. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino has played down rumours suggesting Lionel Messi could rejoin Barcelona on loan in January. (various)

Graham Potter is one of the names Napoli are considering if the axe falls on Rudi Garcia, with Igor Tudor and Marcelo Gallardo also in the frame. (Foot Mercato)

Man Utd are willing to contribute towards the cost of Jadon Sancho’s wages to get him off the books in January amid ongoing links to former club Borussia Dortmund. (various)

MAN CITY TURN DOWN CHANCE TO SIGN BARCELONA SUPERSTAR

Manchester City twice turned down the chance to sign Joao Felix in the summer despite super-agent Jorge Mendes laying his signing on a plate for Pep Guardiola. (La Razon)

Jose Mourinho insists he’s unsure what his future at Roma holds with his current deal due to expire in summer 2024. Mourinho admitted recently that he can see himself managing in Saudi Arabia one day. (Corriere dello Sport)

Diego Alonso is likely to be named as the new Sevilla manager after director of football Victor Orta opted for him over former Leeds boss Javi Gracia. (Relevo)

Italy defender Federico Gatti is closing on a new long-term contract with Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has revealed the Bundesliga giants actually paid €95m (£82m) to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer rather than €100m (£85m) plus add-ons that was widely reported. (BR24)

Bordeaux are looking to name former Liverpool winger Albert Riera as their new manager – and are locked in talks with Slovenia’s NK Celje to buy out his contract. (L’Equipe)

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard has revealed he is still dreaming of a future return to Paris Saint-Germain. (Telefoot)