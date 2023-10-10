Arsenal superstar was gutted he didn’t sign for Man Utd, as true scale of head-shaking misstep emerges

Manchester United had no fewer than four opportunities to sign an Arsenal superstar who it’s emerged was disappointed a move to Old Trafford didn’t work out.

Among the many reasons Arsenal have established themselves as a genuine title contender of late is their near-spotless transfer record.

Of the eleven that took the field from the off in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, all barring Eddie Nketiah were signed since 2020.

Notable injury/fitness absentees from the starting XI included Bukayo Saka (academy graduate) along with Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli (signed in 2020 and 2019 respectively).

It was substitute Martinelli who decided the game when his deflected effort secured all three points late on. The Brazil international, 22, can stake a genuine claim to being among the most threatening left wingers in world football right now.

Martinelli enjoyed a breakthrough season last term, notching 15 goals in the Premier League alone.

The livewire winger has already proven to be a masterstroke signing given he cost an extremely modest £6m when signed from unheralded Brazilian side Ituano five years ago.

However, according to the Athletic, it could so easily have been Manchester United benefitting from the Brazilian’s deadly wing play.

Man Utd fluffed Martinelli opportunity four times

It’s common knowledge Martinelli was taken on trial by the Red Devils as a teenager. However, a fresh report from the Athletic has shed new light on United’s major misstep.

Martinelli travelled to England to go on trial with United on no fewer than four separate occasions. In fact, Martinelli even turned out for the Red Devils in an Under-18s friendly.

It’s claimed Martinelli ‘had his heart set on a move’ to Man Utd, though the Red Devils curiously failed to spring his signing.

Barcelona too were in a similar position, though again, they failed to strike when they had the chance.

In quotes carried by the Athletic, Martinelli’s Under-15s coach at Ituano, Luiz Antonio Moraes, revealed the player’s thoughts on being snubbed by United.

“He was sad when the United move didn’t work out, but it didn’t last long,” said Moraes.

“But he just kept working. Maybe even more than before. [Martinelli] is a great example for all young players. Things never went to his head.”

Ultimately, Man Utd’s failure to spot Martinelli’s talent opened the door for Arsenal who made no such mistake.

Fast forward to present day and it’s decisions like those that have Arsenal fighting for the title and Man Utd remaining in the wilderness.

