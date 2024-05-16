Arsenal surge clear for deadly striker signing, with Liverpool backed to land Gunners man he’ll replace

Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners to sign a red-hot striker and TEAMtalk has revealed transfer talks are scheduled, while the man he’ll replace could surprisingly wind up at Liverpool.

One of very few criticisms levelled at Arsenal this season was they lacked a clinical centre-forward during the first half of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta rotated between Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz prior to February. But since then, Havertz has made the position his own and has not disappointed in front of goal.

The German has notched seven goals and six assists while primarily playing up front since February 24. As such, the need to spend top dollar on a readymade striker perhaps isn’t as great as it once was.

The Gunners do still intend to add to the position, though according to reports, the man they’ll sign may be a younger striker whose prime years still lay ahead.

To that end, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, revealed Arsenal have fixed their gaze on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international, 20, has bagged 13 goals in 30 Bundesliga matches for Leipzig this term. However, indicating his rapid improvement through the course of the season, he’s notched six goals in his last six matches.

Arsenal have duly taken note, while Italian pair Napoli and AC Milan are also hovering.

Arsenal take lead; Sesko’s rising release clause

Sesko can be signed this summer by way of a release clause that is currently set at €65m/£55.75m. The clause can rise pending Sesko’s performances and reports in Germany state it could reach €75m/£64.33m by the time the summer window opens.

A fresh update from the Telegraph has echoed our claims regarding Arsenal’s interest in the 6ft 5in frontman.

However, they go on to state Arsenal have jumped ahead of all rivals and are now viewed as being on ‘pole position’ by the other suitors.

The suggestion there is that if Arsenal do act on their interest and pay full price, all other clubs will be powerless to resist and Sesko’s future will lay at the Emirates.

Per Galetti, Arsenal have scheduled talks with their counterparts from Leipzig to discuss the finer workings of a summer transfer. Those discussions are due to take place in the coming days.

Jesus out… and to Liverpool?

The expectation is Arsenal will only sign a new striker if able to shift one of their back-up options already at the club.

The Gunners will listen to offers for both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus and according to former Liverpool right-back, Glen Johnson, the Reds would be wise to swoop for Jesus.

“I would be surprised if Arsenal do actually want to sell him because I think that would be crazy. If he does become available, either Chelsea or Liverpool should bite their arm off,” Johnson said.

“He’s not going to get you 25-goals-a-season, but he’s going to be a big part of the team and he works his socks off. In front of goal, he’s going to score a lot of goals at a club like that where he’ll get a lot of opportunities.

“If Arsenal do let him go, then Chelsea and Liverpool should absolutely jump at the chance.”

The long-term future of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool remains under a cloud following a second season of frustration.

Elsewhere, Luis Diaz continues to be monitored by PSG and Barcelona. If Nunez were to depart, a spot at the tip of the attack would open up. Conversely, if Diaz left, Nunez could be deployed on the left wing – again opening up a void at centre-forward.

In any case, it does appear unlikely Liverpool would move for Jesus for two reasons.

Why Liverpool should be wary of Gabriel Jesus

Firstly, the Reds have by and large opted to sign players in their early-mid 20s under Michael Edwards who recently returned to the club as FSG’s CEO of Football.

There have been rare exceptions – such as Wataru Endo and Thiago Alcantara – though the first of those was signed after Edwards had left and Thiago was bought at a time when Edwards’ influence was waning.

Secondly, Jesus has well-documented injury issues pertaining to his knee. Jesus has undergone multiple procedures, though the problem still lingers.

The striker said in April: “In my best moment, one of my best moments in my career, I went to a World Cup and ended up getting injured and today I still have these little problems with my knee.”

Jesus went on to admit he may go under the knife once again this summer. Doing so would rule him out of Brazil’s attempt to win the Copa America in the USA.

“I honestly don’t know if my knee will be good enough to be available, but it’s still three months away, so we’ll see what happens,” added Jesus.

“Even here at Arsenal, there are things that you have to hold on to: go train, play, train today, don’t train, play. In short, it’s difficult, but my desire is always to be available for both Arsenal and the national team.

“It doesn’t matter if, at the end of the season, I have to open up my knee and correct what’s getting in the way and end up missing out on a chance to play in the Copa America. I’m just trying to get fit and help Arsenal as much as I can.”

Paying Arsenal’s rumoured £50m price tag would represent a gamble for Liverpool given Jesus is in his late 20s and his chequered injury history.

