Arteta turns to title-winning midfielder as Arsenal’s Neves hopes fade

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in re-signing a former midfielder after seeing their hopes of landing other targets fade.

Wolves star Ruben Neves has emerged as a strong contender to replace the outgoing Granit Xhaka in the Gunners’ engine room. However, Manchester United look to have overtaken Mikel Arteta’s men in the race to land the Portugal star.

Given that situation, Arsenal have turned their focus back towards a move for former youth star Glen Kamara. That is according to a report from givemesport.

The 25-year-old Rangers man played a key role as Steven Gerrard’s side won the Scottish Premiership title last term.

Kamara started 28 of the club’s 38 league games and, according to WhoScored data, amassed the highest pass completion rate of any outfield player to have started a game for the club (90.5%).

The Finland international also averaged the highest number of interceptions per game (3.3) in the Euro 2020 group stage.

Kamara has just two years remaining on his current contract. With that in mind, the Ibrox club are concerned that he could leave on a free in 2023.

The Daily Mail states that Rangers currently value the player between £10m-12.5m. That could see them make an incredible profit after they signed Kamara for just £50,000 from Dundee in 2019.

Arsenal signing gives Newcastle hope

Meanwhile, a recent breakthrough at Arsenal has given Newcastle fresh hope of pulling off a transfer between the two clubs, per a report.

The Gunners were recently boosted by the news of Emile Smith Rowe penning fresh terms. The rising playmaker, 20, had become the shock subject of transfer links to Aston Villa. However, Smith Rowe insisted there was never a choice to be made when explaining why he extended his stay.

That deal is undoubtedly great news for Arsenal, but it could also be viewed positively by Newcastle.

That’s because the Magpies have been chasing Smith Rowe’s fellow midfielder, Joe Willock.

Willock excelled on loan at St. James’ Park last year, even going on to tie a club-record held by Alan Shearer.

Mikel Arteta recently gave a mixed message when speaking on what the future holds for Willock at the Emirates. While he acknowledged he is currently in their plans, he went on to say they wish to “make the most out of him” while they still can.

As such, Steve Bruce stated he will continue to “badger away” at Arsenal over bringing Willock on board once more.

And per Sky Sports, Smith Rowe’s new deal may have indirectly boosted Newcastle’s chances of landing their man.