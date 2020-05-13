Arsenal will battle it out with Galatasaray for the signature of £2million Basel centre-back Eray Comert.

Comert, just 22, has been on Basel’s books since 2016 while he’s represented Switzerland at every level from U16 to U21 and won his first full cap against Gibraltar back in November.

This season, he’s helped the Swiss League outfit push for a place in the last eight of the Europa League and has been a key man at the back with Basel keeping 14 clean sheets in 35 matches.

That’s alerted several top teams and, with such a low transfer fee, he’s firmly in the Gunners’ crosshairs, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

With boss Mikel Arteta having to work with a limited budget, Arsenal may need to take a punt or two and the fact that Comert has already played for his country is appealing.

The problem they have in this case is that Comert is of Turkish descent and the main rivals for his signature are Super Lig outfit Galatasaray.

The Turkish side are third in their domestic table and are Champions League regulars.

Arsenal haven’t played in Europe’s top competition since the 2016/17 campaign and look highly unlikely to end that absence this season.

Before the Premier League was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Arteta’s side were languishing in ninth place although they do have a game in hand over most of their rivals.

But with finances tight – Arteta and most of the first team have agreed to take 12.5 per cent pay cuts for the next 12 months – they can’t just buy their way back in.

Defence remains a problem area and Comert has been on the radar since last summer so, given his fee, the move makes plenty of sense.