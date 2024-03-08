Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal table €30m offer for explosive striker also on Man Utd’s radar; Tottenham ditch midfielder bid as Barcelona join race

Arsenal have made a €30million offer to Benfica to snap up a striker also on Manchester United’s radar, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes details of Tottenham ending their interest in a Sorting midfielder who is now wanted by Barcelona.

ARSENAL MAKE MOVE FOR MAN UTD STRIKER TARGET

Arsenal have reportedly made a €30million offer plus bonuses to Benfica for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, who is also firmly on Manchester United’s radar.

It’s common knowledge that the Gunners will be in the market for a new No.9 come the end of the season and the reports suggest they are testing Benfica’s resolve over the highly-rated Leonardo.

The 20-year-old made a name for himself at Santos in his native Brazil, but after he failed to save them from relegation Benfica swooped to land the striker in a €18m deal in January of this year.

At that time, Arsenal had also been showing an interest in the player, who scored 54 goals in 168 appearances in all competitions in Brazil.

However, FFP concerns forced the north London outfit to pull out of any potential transfer, although they remain firmly interested in the player.

Indeed, the latest reports suggest that an offer of €30m is on the table for Benfica to consider for a player they had only had a matter of months.

Leonardo has made an immediate impression in Portugal, scoring four goals in seven league outings so far.

Man Utd eyed Leonardo after Hojlund struggles

The report adds that United were weighing up a move of their own in January as summer signing Ramsus Hojlund was still struggling to find his feet at that time.

But with the Dane, despite his injury issues, now starting to justify his initial £64m price tag a potential move to Old Trafford for Leonardo may no longer be on the cards.

At this stage, Benfica are playing their cards close to their chest in terms of whether they are willing to sell the forward.

However, he is not the only striker on Arsenal’s radar as they continue to monitor Ivan Toney’s situation at Brentford and are also keeping an eye on Sporting frontman Viktor Gyokeres.

A move for Bayern Munich attacker is Mathys Tel is no longer an option though after the Frenchman signed a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga giants this week.

BARCELONA OPEN TALKS TO KEEP KEY MAN

Barcelona have opened contract talks with star defender Ronald Araujo amid interest from the Premier League and Bayern Munich. (Matteo Moretto)

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad have rekindled their interest in signing Spanish veteran defender Sergio Ramos. (AS)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Juventus defender Gleison Bremer with a view to a summer swoop. (Tuttosport)

Serie A club Lazio have denied reports that coach Maurizio Sarri will leave at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Barcelona are keen to extend Joao Cancelo’s loan stay at Camp Nou next season but Manchester City would prefer a permanent transfer, with a move to another Premier League club or Saudi Arabia. (Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for highly-rated Barcelona starlet Dani Rodriguez. (Sport)

TOTTENHAM DITCH BID TO SIGN SPORTING STAR

Tottenham have walked away from a potential deal to sign Sporting defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who is now a target for Barcelona. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

The agent of Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Liverpool, says the 23-year-old will leave Napoli if the Italian club receive an offer they cannot turn down. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barca defender Inigo Martinez could find himself leaving the club just one year after his move from Athletic Club. (RAC1)

Real Sociedad have scheduled a meeting with star man Mikel Merino amid interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid. (Football Espana)

Barcelona have several German candidates for their upcoming managerial vacancy this summer, but should they pursue Julian Nagelsmann, they will likely face competition for his signature from Borussia Dortmund. (Christian Falk)

Stefan Savic’s contract at Atletico Madrid has been extended until June 2025 via an automatic clause in his current deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Miami are chasing Boca Juniors defender Marcelo Weigandt as Tata Martino looks to bolster his defence. (Cesar Luis Merlo)