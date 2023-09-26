Arsenal ‘in talks’ with Aston Villa star’s agents as Edu aims to beat Chelsea to £60m striker

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in signing highly-rated Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The 27-year-old had a fantastic 2022/23 season, netting 15 Premier League goals as he fired his team into Europe for the first time since 2011.

Watkins has started off this season fairly well, too, scoring one goal and making two assists so far for Aston Villa.

Understandably, Unai Emery is keen to retain Watkins’ services for years to come and the manager confirmed in a recent press conference that Aston Villa are in negotiations with the England international’s entourage over a new contract.

“I am working about it. We are in touch,” Emery said.

Aston Villa first opened contract talks with Watkins in May, however, and a new deal is yet to be agreed upon. This has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, who are considering making a move for him in January.

The Villains’ certainly won’t let their star striker leave on the cheap regardless, though. Previous reports suggest that the Midlands side value Watkins at approximately £60m.

Edu ‘in talks’ with Watkins’ entourage

According to 90min, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Watkins in January. Both London clubs are expected to bring in a new striker.

The report claims that the Gunner’s sporting director is ‘in talks’ with Watkins’ agent Paulo Vernazza over a potential mid-season switch to the Emirates.

Chelsea are expected to rival Arsenal for the Aston Villa star, whilst Serie A giants AC Milan also hold an interest in him, as they eye a long-term replacement for Olivier Giroud.

As mentioned, both Arsenal and Chelsea are likely to pursue a new striker in January.

The Gunners have got off to a great start this season – winning four and drawing two of their six opening Premier League fixtures. Pundits have suggested, though, that their lack of a prolific goal scoring centre-forward will cost them in the title race this term.

As for Chelsea, they certainly haven’t started how they wanted to under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Thye have picked up just five points in six games and sit in 14th place in the table.

Scoring goals has once again been the key issue for the Blues. They have netted just five goals, the joint-third least in the division.

New signing Nicolas Jackson has put in some decent performances but has only managed one goal so far. With that in mind, bringing in a proven Premier League striker like Watkins could be exactly what Chelsea need to get back on track.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if either of the London clubs make a concrete move for Watkins in January, if, of course, Aston Villa fail to tie him down to a new contract before then.

