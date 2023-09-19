Arsenal ‘in talks’ to extend deal of club’s biggest jewel as Real Madrid hopes are vanquished

Arsenal are planning to offer manager Mikel Arteta a contract extension worth £10million per year, according to a report.

The Spaniard, who played for both Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League, took over Unai Emery as Gunners boss back in 2019.

Arteta guided his team to FA Cup victory in his first season in charge, but that remains the only trophy won in his managerial career so far.

Last season was undeniably a success, though. Arsenal came close to beating Manchester City to the title – the club where Arteta previously worked closely with Pep Guardiola – but ultimately fell short by five points.

Most importantly, Arteta has completely transformed the culture at the North London club and has made some fantastic signings in recent years, including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard.

With the Gunners now being serial title contenders and playing Champions League football again, they are keen to reward Arteta with a new bumper deal.

Arteta talks ‘progressing well’ amid Real Madrid links

According to Football Transfers, the Arsenal hierarchy are ‘more than happy’ to offer Arteta a new deal as a reward for his fine work so far.

The report notes that ‘talks are progressing well,’ with the club looking to extend his current two-year deal until 2027.

This comes after Arteta has been linked with the Real Madrid job, with Carlo Ancelotti set to leave the Bernabeu to become the new Brazil manager at the end of the season.

As a result, Arsenal are doing everything they can to keep hold of Arteta for the foreseeable future. The Gunners are set to put a salary worth £10m a year on the table, despite the Spaniard only signing a new deal last May.

The club’s board believes Arteta’s work over the last 15 months ‘merits a revised deal’. This is a significant increase on his current £8.3m per year contract.

While tying down Arteta to improved terms is important for Arsenal, the report adds that their immediate priorities still lie elsewhere. They are allegedly more keen to agree extensions for defender Benjamin White and captain Martin Odegaard.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Odegaard is on the verge of a new deal with will see him receive a hefty wage increase at the Emirates.

It seems likely Odegaard and White are primed to join the long line of players who have committed their futures to Arsenal over the last year or so.

There was uncertainty over the futures of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba not too long ago, but the trio have recently penned new long-term deals, which is a huge boost.

Arteta signing a new deal with Arsenal would be another step in the right direction for the London club, and barring any major twists, it’s likely he’ll put pen to paper soon.

