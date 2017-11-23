Arsenal target £26m-rated Serie A star as Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of an Inter Milan midfielder, according to reports from Italy.

Tuttosport claims that the Nerazzurri have put Portugal international Joao Mario up for sale, just 18 months after he arrived at San Siro in a £40m move from Sporting Lisbon.

The 24-year-old has found himself on the periphery of Luciano Spalletti’s Inter plans this season and has started just three Serie A games.

The former Roma coach has instead turned to new signings Matias Vecino and Borja Valero, both of whom arrived from Fiorentina in the summer.

As a result, he has reportedly agreed to sell Joao Mario for a fee of £26million, with Arsenal reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Reports suggest that the Gunners are eyeing a replacement for Mesut Ozil, who could be allowed to leave for as little as £20m in January.

However, they may face a battle for Joao Mario, as Paris Saint-Germain also apparently have strong interest in the Port-born man.

