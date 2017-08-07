Arsenal target £27m PSG man as Lemar bid hits trouble

Arsenal have reportedly turned their attentions towards PSG winger Lucas Moura after their efforts to land Thomas Lemar appeared to hit the rocks.

The Gunners have seen two bids for Lemar – believed to be £36million and £44million – rejected by Monaco this summer and a deal appears to be some way off despite Arsenal’s ongoing efforts to talk the Ligue 1 champions into a deal.

Although Lemar has reportedly set his heart on a move to Arsenal, he can take comfort from reports in his homeland on Monday which suggest he is also wanted by Barcelona.

And the La Liga giants’ interest, coupled with Monaco’s refusal to sell, has seemingly forced the Gunners to look elsewhere.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Wenger already has another target in mind and has already contacted PSG over a deal for winger Lucas Moura.

The 24-year-old arrived in Paris in 2013 from Sao Paulo and despite featuring 212 times for PSG over the last five seasons, it’s believed the arrival of Neymar last week means he is the player most likely to suffer.

It’s understood PSG are ready to listen to offers of around £27million for the 36-times capped Brazil star, who would be eager to move as he bids to cement his place ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Serie A side Roma are also reported to be keen on Lucas, who scored 44 goals for PSG, but their focus is thought to lie with Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez.