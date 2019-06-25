Arsenal will reportedly move for AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez if they don’t strike a deal with Celtic for Kieran Tierney in the coming days.

The Gunners have had a second bid rejected for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, though the Scottish champions have reportedly named the fee required to price the young full-back away and Arsenal are currently weighing up their next move.

However, should they fail to strike an agreement with the Bhoys for the Scotland star, reports in Italy claim Unai Emery has already identified his preferred back-up option in the shape of Rodriguez.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the Switzerland star, having considered signing him when he was at Wolfsburg.

And it seems they could yet land their man with Milan’s new coach Marco Giampaolo closing in on the signature of Real Madrid’s Theo Hernandez in a near €25m deal.

And Calciomercato claims Milan will look to offset that investment by listening to offers for Rodriguez for a bargain fee of around €20million (£17.8m).

That might be more in line with what Arsenal want to spend, with Emery forced to work within a limited transfer budget this summer.

However, the Gunners won’t be alone in their pursuit of Rodriguez. The report claims former Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella is keen on taking the Swiss international to Fiorentina, while Rodriguez is described as a ‘priority’ for Schalke 04. There is also interest from a second Bundesliga side in RB Leipzig, who can offer the player Champions League football.

It’s also suggested Rodriguez has been recommended to Emery by the full-back’s compatriot and Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are being linked with an ambitious £89m triple raid for three other Serie A stars – though it’s suggested sales must happen before the potential deals can be arranged.

