Arsenal target Draxler commits to Wolfsburg for rest of season

Julian Draxler expects to be linked with a move to Arsenal again but insists he is committed to Wolfsburg.

Germany international Draxler publicly expressed his desire to leave the Bundesliga outfit after Euro 2016, only to be told by sporting executive Klaus Allofs he would be staying put.

The 23-year-old has since started all five of Wolfsburg’s league matches this term and has ruled out a move in January.

“There will probably be rumours again in January,” Draxler told kicker. “But I won’t be the one to start them.

“We are now playing the season. I am aware the club have a taken a clear position, and that’s why I play towards the summer and I am fully focused.”