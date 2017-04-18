Arsenal target issues come-and-get-me plea to Prem clubs

Arsenal target Bjorn Engels has admitted his love for the Premier League, hinting at a possible move to England in the future.

The Club Brugge star has excelled this season, making 18 appearances and has become a crucial member of the Belgian club’s starting 11.

His form has alerted a host of top European clubs, including Arsenal and Everton, and the defender has admitted he has a keen interest in the Premier League.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper HLN, Engels said: “Take West Brom against Burnley. The stadium is packed and it’s ‘go’ from the first to the last minute.

“Fantastic. The atmosphere, the interviews, analysis… I have at home a ‘box’ and can follow all the channels.”

Engels has a contract with Brugge until 2020 and has been linked with a move away for the past two summers.

Last year, Arsenal were heavily linked, however, the defender distanced himself away from a move to the Emirates, admitting he wasn’t ready for a high-profile move.

“That [a move to Arsenal] is a bridge too far for me at the moment,” he said last August.

“I am staying calm, though. I only want to be informed about it when Club [Brugge] also agree to a transfer.

“We will have to wait and see what happens.”