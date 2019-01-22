Arsenal target Juventus stopper as Petr Cech replacement

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a move for Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero as they look for a long-term replacement for Petr Cech.

The 36-year-old stopper has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, leaving Bernd Leno as the only first-team goalkeeper at the Emirates.

Audero, 22, will become a free agent in the summer and has impressed on loan at fellow Serie A side Sampdoria this campaign.

And according to Metro, the Italian has emerged as a potential target to provide competition for Leno at Arsenal.

Former Gunners star Wojciech Szczesny is the man currently delaying Audero’s progress at Juve after replacing the legendary Gianluigi Buffon in Turin.

The report goes on to state that Sampdoria could also look to sign Audero on a permanent deal, although he may find the opportunity to play in the Premier League too good to turn down.

Cech will hang up his boost at the end of the season having won four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League during his time in England.