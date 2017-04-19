Arsenal target Kolasinac told the answer to Wenger’s future

Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac has reportedly been told whether Arsene Wenger will remain at Arsenal next season or not.

The Gunners have already started their transfer plans for next season and it is claimed they have revealed to pending new signings that Wenger will remain at the Emirates next season.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal have won the race for Schalke’s in-demand Kolasinac, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Gunners have reportedly beaten numerous clubs, including Chelsea and AC Milan, to the Bosnian, and he’s set to join the London side for free when transfer window reopens.

The report claims the defender will replace Nacho Monreal as the club’s first choice left-back and will sign a four-year contract.

However, Kolasinac has only agreed to join the Gunners under the provision Wenger remains as the club’s manager.

The defender was also coveted by AC Milan but chose to sign for Arsenal after reportedly being assured the manager will be offered a new contract.

In similar circumstances, new deals for Arsenal players Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs could also hinge either way on whether Wenger remains at the club.

Contract talks with Gibbs are said to be underway, however, the report claims the left-back could be hesitant over signing fresh terms with both Kolasinac and Monreal ahead of him in the pecking line.

Discussions with Ozil and Sanchez over new deals will continue in the summer, though Jack Wilshere’s future remains up in the air after he suffered a suspected broken leg while playing for Bournemouth.