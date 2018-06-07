Arsenal target Leipzig star as Emery’s defensive revamp continues

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig’s highly-rated defender Lukas Klostermann this summer.

The 22-year-old, who plays mainly as a full-back, has made 74 appearances for Leipzig since joining them in 2014 and is under contract until 2021.

However, his performances for the Bundesliga outfit are said to have caught the eye of some of Europe’s bigger clubs and German outlet Bild claims that new Gunners boss Unai Emery wants him.

Arsenal were actually linked with a move for the Germany Under-21 international a couple of years ago but failed to get the deal done.

The north London club are also reported to be close to signing another Bundesliga star in Dortmund’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while experienced Swiss right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner was brought in on a free transfer from Juventus on Tuesday.

Gelson Martins, meanwhile, is said to be unhappy with his club Sporting Lisbon after they rejected an offer of €30million (£26m) to sign the Portugal winger from Arsenal.

The Gunners had been hoping to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the player. You can read the full story here…