Arsenal target Mbappe hints at move after discussing future

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he’s not sure where his future lies amid ongoing links to Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid.

The France forward is one of the world’s most wanted players after scoring 15 times and assisting eight more in Ligue 1 last season as his Monaco side won the title.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest – while Manchester City were also tipped as “serious contenders” to sign the teenager earlier this week.

Arsene Wenger has opened discussed Arsenal’s interest in the player and when asked by Spanish publication Marca whether or not he’d stay with his current team after a training session, he replied: “I don’t know if I will stay.”

Discussions on the player’s future is expected to rumble on throughout the summer, with Arsenal having seen two bids rejected by Monaco.

Discussing the player earlier in the week, Wenger said: “He’s a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can chose where he wants to go.

“There are not many players with that kind of luck because he’s 18 years of age and all of Europe has a red carpet open for him. Nobody can say he is not interested in a player of that calibre, all the clubs are interested in him.”

Prince Albert II has also warned Mbappe he would not be a regular starter if he left Monaco this summer.

“I don’t think it will happen,” Prince Albert II said when asked if Mbappe will leave.

“There are ongoing discussions, which suggest to me that he will stay at Monaco next season.

“The discussions are regarding increasing his salary, but he and his father understand that it’s not in his interests to go to a big club, where he will not be a certain starter.”