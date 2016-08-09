“Juventus are not unbeatable, sometimes things change. They have a great team and it will be tough, but we want to fight.

“We will keep the players who we do not want to sell. Icardi will remain.”

The Argentine striker has been linked with a big money move to Napoli also, who sold star man Gonzalo Higuain to rivals Juventus.

Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara stated through her Twitter: “Changes are for the brave, cowards prefer to stay where they are, even when they are unhappy.”

Mancini departed the Nerazzurri after rumours of a rift developing between the Italian boss and the new Chinese ownership group.

“Everything happened quickly. I was honoured by their interest.

“I thank Inter for choosing me,” De Boer said. “I spoke with the owners and everyone wants to bring the club where it deserves to be.

“We spoke to Inter two weeks ago simply to understand whether there might be any common ground,” he explained.