Arsenal target still determined to move this summer

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez says he is still determined to leave the club this summer, with Roma and Arsenal waiting in the wings.

The Algerian has made little secret of his desire to find a new club, but clubs have so far been put off by the Foxes’ reported £50million price-tag.

Arsenal are known to hold an interest, though the most concrete offers appear to be coming from Roma, with Mahrez admitting his frustration that he has not been granted permission to leave yet.

“I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do,” Mahrez told Sky Sports News. “They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can’t until Leicester accept a deal.

“Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have.

“Clearly, it is flattering whenever you get linked with any big clubs, but as it stands, I have not talked to anyone as nobody has had a bid accepted but we nearly have a month left of the transfer window so we will see what happens.”