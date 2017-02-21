Arsenal target throws hat into ring to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal’s managerial search has kicked into gear after one of their main targets to replace Arsene Wenger has stated his desire to manage in England.

Speculation around Wenger’s future continues to mount, with the Frenchman’s contract up at the end of the season. It is unknown if the 67-year-old will sign an extension and his decision on his future is set to come in ‘March or April’.

Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of possible replacements in case Wenger does depart in the summer, with Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim becoming one of the leading candidates to take over from the Frenchman.

Jardim has guided his side to the top of Ligue 1, three points clear of second-placed PSG, scoring 76 goals in just 26 games. Monaco have only lost three league games this season and will head to England tonight to face Manchester City in the Champions League 1st knockout round.

The 42-year-old is regarded as one of the top bosses in world football today and the Portuguese boss has admitted that managing in the Premier League is of interest to him.

“Well, I think that all managers and players want to coach and play at the highest level and, today, the Premier League is perhaps the biggest national league in Europe,” he said.

“Everyone would like to have the opportunity to coach here.”

[of_poll name=’Who is your tip to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal?’ id=’1437776′]

Ahead of the trip to Manchester, Jardim acknowledged the speculation linking him to the Arsenal job, declaring: “I know my name was linked with more than one English club but I am happy at Monaco at the moment.

“I have a contract until 2021 but the Premier League is a league that interests me and maybe one day I will come and play here.”