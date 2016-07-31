Arsenal target unsettled by transfer speculation, admits boss

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has revealed star winger Riyad Mahrez has been affected by the constant rumours of a move away.

The Algerian has been strongly linked with Arsenal and the admission from Ranieri contradicts earlier claims made by fellow winger Demarai Gray who said that the PFA Players’ Player of the Year “wasn’t bothered” about the reports.

Ranieri has been adamant that Mahrez will not follow in the footsteps of N’Golo and seal a big-money transfer to a Premier League rival, but admits the speculation could be having an impact on his approach to the game.

“Maybe Riyad is distracted a bit by all of these rumours and speculation,” Ranieri said at a news conference following the 4-0 defeat to PSG.

“But that is also an experience for my players.

“It is important that he understands that he should stay with us.

“He has to improve his fitness and play for the team as well last season.”

Wenger was reportedly spotted watching Mahrez in action during Leicester’s International Champions Cup match against the French heavyweights.