Arsenal tell Barcelona they cannot afford £14m fee for Ramsey replacement

Arsenal have told Barcelona that they cannot afford the transfer fee required to sign midfielder Denis Suarez, according to one journalist.

The Independent recently claimed that the Gunners are just one of a host of clubs, including Chelsea, who have been offered Suarez for a bargain £14million next month.

Suarez has found himself well down Ernesto Valverde’s pecking order this season, having only featured three times this season – and not once in LaLiga or the Champions League.

Last month it was reported that AC Milan were exploring the possibility of taking the one-time capped Spain midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season to further their push for a top-four finish in Serie A.

The 24-year-old playmaker spent a season on loan playing under Emery at Sevilla and so the Arsenal boss is well aware of Suarez’s capabilities and with Aaron Ramsey set to leave in 2019, he could be a bargain replacement.

However, journalist Edu Polo, who works for Mundo Deportivo, claims that Arsenal can only afford a loan deal for Suarez.

“The option would be to be ceded, Arsenal now cannot pay transfer,” he said on Twitter.

“Or transfer to Arsenal or stay in Barcelona until the summer.”

Barca are believed to be willing to allow Suarez to leave, and his representatives have already offered him to numerous clubs with his contract up in 2020.

