Edu puts three-part Arsenal transfer plan in place with big name to be sold

Arsenal technical director Edu has reportedly put a three-part transfer plan in place for 2022, with a big name set to be moved on as part of it.

The Gunners are said to have made goalkeeper Bernd Leno available for transfer following the big-money arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United over the summer. Leno’s exit is part of Edu’s plan to overhaul Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the Arsenal boss also having a major role in the discussions.

The north London club spent heavily over the summer, bringing in Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ramsdale. The arrival of the latter certainly raised some eyebrows.

Arsenal spent £30million on a player effectively viewed as a back-up to Leno. However, it looks like Ramsdale’s recent promotion ahead of the German is a permanent one.

Eurosport states that the England squad man is now Arteta’s first choice, with Leno on his way out. The report adds that the former Bayer Leverkusen star has been put on the transfer list.

Leno, who joined in 2018 from the Bundesliga, will be either sold in January or at the end of the season. That very much depends on the interest in the player.

Arteta to be backed again in January to move for Noa Lang Mikel Arteta will be backed again by the Arsenal hierarchy as they plot a move for Noa Lang, while ex-Premier League players weigh in on the current goalkeeping position at the Emirates.

There has already been talk that the 29-year-old could head back to his homeland, with Arsenal looking to build a younger squad.

Edu’s plan involves lowering the age of the squad, improving the homegrown core and signing some of Europe’s brightest talents.

Ramsdale certainly ticks all three boxes and has kept clean sheets in each of his two starts so far.

The Gunners are next in action on Wednesday night when they face AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup. Then it’s the small matter on a north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal in contact with Barca over midfielder deal

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ‘maintaining contact’ with Barcelona over a midfield transfer, and the fee that could twist their arm has been revealed, according to a report.

After a dismal start to the campaign, Arsenal have steadied their ship. Successive 1-0 victories have got the Gunners trending in the right direction as hope once again springs eternal.

The absence of European football was tipped in some quarters to be a significant advantage for Arsenal’s domestic outlook.

Combined with their six summer signings all being aged 24 or under, Arsenal’s future could be bright.

And per Caught Offside, Arsenal have their sights set on landing another promising star with his best years ahead. Citing Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is reportedly on their radar.

The 22-year-old has failed to break into Ronald Koeman’s starting eleven this season. Seemingly not in the Dutchman’s plans, an opening is there for any club with the desire and money to pounce.

Arsenal fit that bill, and are described as ‘maintaining contacts’ with Barcelona over his availability.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta pinpoints a major reason for Arsenal upturn in form