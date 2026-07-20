Former Manchester City defender John Stones has several sides chasing him this summer

John Stones’ outstanding World Cup campaign has dramatically boosted his appeal, with Arsenal now firmly among a host of clubs exploring a move for the former Manchester City defender, TEAMtalk understands.

The England international reminded everyone of his quality throughout the tournament, playing a pivotal role in the Three Lions’ run to the semi-finals by starting the crucial knockout fixtures against Croatia, Mexico, Norway and Argentina.

His performances under Thomas Tuchel only reinforced the faith the England boss has shown in him.

Tuchel consistently turned to Stones throughout the international season, handing him starts not only during the World Cup but also in England’s key qualifying victories over Serbia and Albania last November.

That contrasted sharply with his club situation.

Before the World Cup, Stones had started just four matches for Manchester City during 2026 – three in the FA Cup and only one in the Premier League – with fitness issues severely limiting his opportunities under then coach Pep Guardiola.

Because of his lack of game time, Stones and City have parted company this summer, but his outstanding World Cup is generating interest.

While those injury concerns have not disappeared, sources understand his displays on the international stage have convinced several of Europe’s biggest clubs that the 32-year-old can still perform at the very highest level.

We can reveal that both Inter Milan and Juventus have held discussions with Stones’ camp over a possible move to Serie A.

There has also been contact from Bayern Munich, where former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany is understood to be a strong admirer of the experienced defender.

However, there are also four Premier League sides in Aston Villa, Leeds, Everton, and now Arsenal keen, with sources rating their chances and offering an insight into the player’s thinking…

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Arsenal make contact over John Stones transfer

With Stones now heading for a short holiday after completing his World Cup duties with England, the player will now spend that time reflecting on where to play next as he mulls over his options with his family and representative.

However, a brilliant chance has now presented itself to continue playing at the very highest level, and TEAMtalk can also confirm that Arsenal have now made contact.

The Gunners are actively searching for at least one defender this summer, with versatility a key requirement.

Mikel Arteta ideally wants a player capable of operating both at centre-back and right-back, which makes Stones an attractive option.

Arsenal have also explored a move for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, whose ability to play across the back line mirrors many of Stones’ qualities.

The need for defensive reinforcements has become increasingly pressing because of William Saliba’s back injury.

As sources have confirmed, there is growing concern inside Arsenal that surgery could become unavoidable, potentially ruling the France international out for the remainder of 2026.

That has increased the appeal of bringing in an experienced defender capable of immediately stepping into the heart of the defence while also offering cover in wider areas.

And as a free agent, Stones could very much tick that box.

Interestingly, sources also understand that Aston Villa are also monitoring Stones’ situation.

With Unai Emery looking to add experience ahead of another Champions League campaign, the City defender has been discussed internally alongside other defensive targets.

Leeds United have also been linked with a move, and while they can offer Stones and his family a chance to return to their Yorkshire roots, a move to Elland Road looks difficult to pull off, given the high level of competition and the wage demands the player will command.

Nonetheless, as Leeds have shown with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (last summer) and Harry Wilson, Daniel Farke’s side can make a compelling case for signing the game’s biggest free agents.

Leeds did also recently pay close to a new club record fee for a Sassuolo defender.

Stones’ former side Everton have also made it known that they would gladly welcome him back to Merseyside this summer should such a move appeal.

For Stones himself, all options remain open.

Sources close to the discussions have told us that a move abroad increasingly appeals to the 94-cap England international, particularly because clubs such as Inter and Juventus are prepared to discuss the sort of multi-year contract that may prove harder to secure in the Premier League.

Whether Arsenal, or indeed any other Premier League side, could yet change that thinking remains to be seen, though the situation should become clearer over the coming days.

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