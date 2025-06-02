Arsenal are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of Bryan Mbeumo this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Gunners’ interest in a deal, though TEAMtalk can explain why the Red Devils remain frontrunners for the Brentford star’s signature.

The Cameroon international has just completed the best season of his career, having smashed in an impressive 20 goals and added a further nine assists in 42 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side. And having contributed a G/A every 123.3 minutes, it is easy to see why Mbeumo is very much a man in demand this summer.

The Bees, for their part, have accepted they are unlikely to be able to stand in the 25-year-old’s way and with his deal at the Gtech Stadium running until 2026 – albeit Brentford do have another year’s option on that – it seems they have decided to sell him for the best price possible this summer.

That stance has alerted Newcastle, who we understand to be extremely keen, and Manchester United towards a would-be deal.

And while the Red Devils on Sunday announced the signing of Matheus Cunha on a £62.5m deal subject to two conditions, Ruben Amorim’s side are now steaming ahead with a push to bring in Mbeumo to play alongside him as one of two new No.10 captures.

However, their prospects of a deal remain on ice, and the situation has now been further complicated by Arsenal’s sudden burst into the race.

Explaining the latest, Romano told his YouTube channel that Arsenal are closely monitoring his situation.

“Bryan Mbeumo is a player [United] like. So, for sure, he remains on the list, but they know they are not alone. There are several clubs interested – Newcastle, Arsenal, many clubs. So let me say that Man United, Newcastle, Arsenal are all clubs monitoring the player.”

Man Utd still seen as favourites to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Arsenal, though, are yet to make a concrete move for his services and while preliminary negotiations have been held by both United and Newcastle, it is the Red Devils who appear to hold the advantage right now.

That’s because Newcastle feel Brentford’s £60m valuation of Mbeumo is also on the steep side, feeling a price of £50m is more reflective for a player whose deal currently has just 12 months left to run, not taking into account their 12-month option on the arrangement.

As a result, it remains to be seen how, if at all, Newcastle will launch their approach for the 22-times capped Cameroon international.

United, for their part, are not ruling out matching such a fee if it ensures they beat off the competition for his signature, though they would likely now need to sanction at least one big-name sale to ensure they are not in breach of those strict PSR rules.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that United, at this stage in the window, are seen as the side most likely to meet the Bees’ asking price and present a package that the London side will find impossible to refuse.

In addition, talks between Mbeumo’s agent and United are understood to have taken place, with the United-based YouTube channel, the Muppetiers, also feeling the chances of convincing Mbeumo to join their ranks are “improving”.

“It’s progressing, it’s not going backwards, we’re not being rejected and it hasn’t been killed,” they stated, before downplaying Arsenal’s chances of a deal by stating “they’re not going anywhere” in their pursuit of him.

Furthermore, Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted in recent days that the sale of Mbeumo is a likely scenario this summer.

“Very happy for him. Because we know it’s a mark that is very difficult to reach in any league and particularly in this league,” Frank told the Hounslow Herald.

“We are a selling club, so if someone comes in with the right price, then we would sell. I definitely understand the interest in him.

“There should be interest. At least there are rumours. I don’t know who makes these rumours up, so maybe there’s something.”

