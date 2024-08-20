Arsenal have been backed to make a proven Premier League star their fourth major signing of the summer, and Manchester United won’t stand in their way, according to reports.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is on course to become Arsenal’s third major signing of the summer. David Raya (£27m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£42m) were arrivals number one and two and Merino’s switch is just around the corner.

Personal terms on a four-year deal are in place with the 28-year-old Spain international. According to Fabrizio Romano, a basic agreement over the transfer fee has also been ironed out between the clubs.

Talks have taken place to finalise the payment terms and structure. Confirmation of a total agreement is expected at some stage this week, with widespread reports stating the deal will cost a total of €35m/£29.8m.

The signing of Merino will mean Arsenal have addressed the goalkeeping position as well as made signings in defence and midfield.

That just leaves the forward line untouched, with Mikel Arteta recently suggesting he’s content with what Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus bring to the striker position.

But according to pundits Micah Richards, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Arsenal would be wise to make a stunning late move for Brentford and England hitman, Ivan Toney.

The 28-year-old will be on the move before the August 30 deadline, though not to Manchester United.

Man Utd walk away from Toney, Al-Ahli bid rejected

Like Arsenal, the Red Devils had been persistently linked with Toney over the last 12 months.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd will put their faith in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee and no approach for Toney is planned.

One club who have made a concrete move for Toney is Al-Ahli. The Saudi Arabian side have already seen a £35m bid rejected and talks with both Brentford as well as Toney are continuing.

Brentford hope to collect a sizeable fee in the £50m-£60m range when selling Toney despite the fact he’s in the final year of his deal.

Speculative reports have suggested Toney could ultimately go for a much lower sum, and Richards, Lineker and Shearer are convinced Toney would be a difference-maker at the Emirates.

Arsenal urged to spring Ivan Toney transfer

“You know who I would go and buy? Ivan Toney,” initiated Richards when speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast. “He was left out [against Crystal Palace] obviously and there’s chatter about him heading to Saudi.

“He might not perfectly fit Arsenal’s style, how they want to press and play, but he’s a different option from off the bench.

“He would provide them with something unique, a different dimension. Particularly considering the figures, he’s got a year left on his contract and there was speculation about him going for only £15m.

“For a player who was valued at £70m a few seasons ago. In terms of what he can bring, I think he would be a good fit.”

Lineker added: “I like Ivan Toney a lot. I think he’s super talented and gives you a completely different from what else they’ve got.

“He’s a real threat and technically a really good footballer so I think he would fit in at Arsenal. Once you’re at the stage where a player is left out, the writing does appear to be on the wall.”

Shearer stated Arsenal should be looking to bring a new centre-forward in, though acknowledged Arteta’s recent suggestions a move WON’T be made.

Nonetheless, Shearer added weight to the idea Arsenal are only a 20-goal-per-season striker away from toppling Manchester City and becoming the new dominant force in England.

Toney the final piece in Arsenal’s puzzle?

“If it was up to me, I would look to bring one (a striker) in,” Shearer stressed. “Listening to Mikel it doesn’t sound like they’re going to bring one in. They might bring in Merino from Real Sociedad.”

“He’s looking for a striker to improve on the numbers of Havertz, [Leandro] Trossard, [Bukayo] Saka and what the team did last year. Can they do find that player? I don’t see why not.”

Regarding Brentford, Shearer concluded Thomas Frank’s side must reluctantly cash in given the player’s contract situation.

“I think from Brentford’s point of view they probably have to sell Ivan Toney,” continued Shearer.

“They can’t afford to wait another six months and let him leave for free. I would be amazed if he went for £15m, I would imagine it would be more like £40m.

“The only downside is his replacement (Igor Thiago) has got a bad [knee] injury and will be out for a while so do they have time to bring someone else in?

“But it does sound like he’s going to leave in the next couple of weeks.”

