Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly looking to secure the signing of an incredible defensive signing this summer ahead of the likes of Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

Despite having by far the best defensive record in the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign, the Gunners are still looking to build on that strength – although continued William Saliba links to Real Madrid are likely playing a part in their decision-making.

Left-back in particular is a position that Arsenal are looking at a potential upgrade, with Kieran Tierney now back at Celtic and doubts over Oleksandr Zinchenko’s long-term future at The Emirates.

While Riccardo Calafiori can slot in there and Myles Lewis-Skelly has shown he can make an impact in that role, Mikel Arteta is still looking for more strength in depth and has turned his focus to the Netherlands for an answer.

Indeed a report from Sport Italia‘s Gianluigi Longari states that Arsenal are now ready to make a firm approach for Ajax standout Jorrel Hato.

The report claims that the Gunners will leapfrog their Premier League rivals, with TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti previously revealing interest from Chelsea in the known Liverpool target.

Arsenal first registered their interest in Hato during the January window, only for the 19-year-old to remain in Amsterdam after Ajax placed a high premium on his signature at that time of the season.

However, that interest has now been renewed for a player who could cost in the region €50m (£42m / $57m), with the Gunners looking to hijack any attempts from Chelsea and Liverpool to beat them to a deal.

Hato signing represents tremendous value

The teenage talent is regarded as one of the top young defenders in European football and while all his performances during the past campaign came at left-back, there is a long-term projection that he will become a world-class central defender.

To that end, signing a 19-year-old international for a fee in the region of £42m would potentially represent outstanding value for the money for whichever club wins the race for his signature.

Hato, who stands at 6ft tall, scored three goals and laid on six assists in 50 appearances for Ajax during the 2024/25 season as the Dutch giants missed out on the Eredivisie title by just a point to PSV.

He is certainly highly regarded in his homeland, with former Ajax interim boss John van ‘t Schip raving over the young talent’s qualities after he was made the club’s youngest-ever captain before Jordan Henderson’s arrival.

Van ‘t Schip, speaking while he was still in temporary charge of the Dutch giants, said: “[He’s] special in the sense that he has been able to stand his ground for so long and that he continues to reach such a high level. Of course, he is still a young player, the youngest one, who still has a lot to learn, but if you look at what he brings, the way he defends, the way he can play football forward, he has a great future ahead of him.”

The current Armenia boss also praised Hato’s conduct, adding: “We don’t have to do a lot because he is an exemplary professional. Of course, he has fun with the boys and that’s something that needs to happen because that makes sure you train happily. But he is also a very serious guy in the sense that he trains well, he takes care of himself. Many should see him as an example, especially the players in the youth academy.”

