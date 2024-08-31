Arsenal may have already settled on their 2025 replacement for Raheem Sterling after a report revealed sporting director Edu is a ‘big admirer’ of Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, though Liverpool could have a say in the winger’s fate.

Arsenal sealed a last-gasp deal to sign Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea. The 29-year-old joined the Gunners on a season-long loan that does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Arsenal have not paid a loan fee as part of the move and they are covering less than 50 percent of Sterling’s salary during the spell.

The move thus represents a low risk/high reward affair for Arsenal. Furthermore, Sterling’s vast experience – having won four Premier League titles with Manchester City – could prove useful for the Gunners following two successive near misses in England’s top flight.

Sterling may well do enough to prompt Arsenal into bidding to re-sign the winger at the end of the loan spell.

But according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners and Edu already have a different idea in mind.

They state Arsenal expressed their interest in Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon in the days prior to the transfer window closing.

Gordon, 23, was never likely to leave in the dying days of the window, though the situation could be different in 2025.

Indeed, the Mail declared Edu is a ‘big admirer’ of Gordon before concluding he ‘features on a list of players identified as future targets, and they could make an approach next summer.’

Liverpool could have a say after near miss

Gordon came close to joining Liverpool way back in June at a time when Newcastle were scrambling to meet their PSR requirements.

The Magpies offered Gordon to Liverpool in a £100m deal, though the Reds scoffed at the figure.

A reduced £80m fee was proposed by Newcastle, though that too was deemed too high by Liverpool.

Instead, the two clubs found common ground on a move that would have seen centre-back Joe Gomez move the other way.

Liverpool would have paid £75m for Gordon and received £45m for Gomez. In effect, the transfer would have been Gomez plus £30m in exchange for Gordon.

A deal was thundering towards completion and medicals for both Gomez and Gordon were scheduled.

However, Newcastle shelved the move after sanctioning other moves to meet their PSR needs. Yankuba Minteh (£33m) was sold to Brighton and Elliot Anderson (£35m) joined Nottingham Forest prior to the June 30 deadline for submitting the accounts.

Nonetheless, Liverpool’s interest in Gordon has not subsided and the Reds remain a candidate to reignite a move in 2025. Per the Mail, they may well face stiff competition from Arsenal if doing so.

Newcastle open Anthony Gordon contract talks

The report also offered insight into Newcastle’s plans for Gordon as well as the winger’s stance on staying at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle have reportedly opened preliminary talks with Gordon over a new and improved contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

Gordon is understood to be ‘happy’ at Newcastle and enjoys working under Eddie Howe. However, the Mail added: ‘there is no denying that the club’s talks with Liverpool at the end of June had an unsettling impact [on Gordon].’

The belief at the time was the former Everton ace was very much on board with returning to Merseyside by joining Liverpool.

Should Liverpool or Arsenal enter the frame in the summer window of 2025, Newcastle will once again face a fight to hold on to the England international.

Of course, the Magpies would be well compensated in any sale and the package worth £75m that was agreed with Liverpool offers a hint as to how much a future deal would cost.

If Newcastle can extend Gordon’s contract beyond 2026, they’ll strengthen their bargaining position too.

