Arsenal tipped to ‘hijack’ Liverpool move for top midfield target despite Reds ‘agreement’

A bombshell report has claimed that Arsenal are now favourites to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre despite competition from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp signed four new midfielders in a major squad revamp during the summer, but the manager is keen to make one more addition in that position.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Andre is one of the name’s on Liverpool transfer shortlist ahead of the January window after he has put in some impressive performances for Fluminense.

The Brazilian club’s president Mario Bittencourt recently revealed Liverpool have been in “contact” with them regarding Andre but he was keen to postpone talks “until December”.

“Liverpool’s Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly,” Bittencourt told ESPN Brasil.

“I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking… Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December.”

He added: “There is an agreement between us, with the player and agent, that he would stay until the [Andre] end of the year.

It now seems, however, that Arsenal could scupper Liverpool’s plans and make their own offer for Andre.

Arsenal poised to rival Liverpool for Andre

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Arsenal could ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s approach of Andre ‘if they are able to move on some first-teamers in January.’

They state that ‘it is believed the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are the subject of interest and could move on in the mid-season window.’

Partey has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Declan Rice. Juventus hold a long-standing interest in Partey, as well as several Saudi Arabian clubs, so they could come in for him in January.

As for Jorginho, he has started Arsenal’s last two Premier League games but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Mikel Arteta is open to moving him on this winter if he can find a replacement. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Italy star in recent weeks.

If Partey and Jorginho are sold by Arsenal, they may well ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move for Andre.

Interestingly, Gabby Agbonlahor recently claimed that the Gunners would be a better fit for the 22-year-old Brazil international.

“I would say Arsenal are a more attractive option for someone like Andre,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “They’re playing Champions League football, they’re higher in the league.

“They’re London-based, which is another key factor. At the moment, I’d say Arsenal are more attractive.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal do make a concrete bid for Andre in January, as the reports suggest.

